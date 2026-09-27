He's a naughty little vandal, but he brings a welcome splash of colour to the world! Let our CookieRun: Crumble Gumball Cookie guide help you maximise his kit.

Although we didn't expect Gumball Cookie to be an actual tank, he is one in Crumble. For some reason, his kit has a lot of damage for a simple U Cookie, so you could say he has the best of both worlds.

The Cookie can also apply a debuff to opponents, which makes him a pretty solid choice in terms of starter Cookies. So, let's see how you can build his Sugar Runes by diving into the guide!

Element : Water

: Water Type : Tank

: Tank Rarity: U

Cookie description:

Skill description (per star upgrade):

Gumball Cannon

Gumball Cookie is one of the most mischievous vandals in the Cookie world! His ultimate goal? Painting away any bland coloring with his colorful gumballs. But don't worry too much - the gum comes off surprisingly easily with the right remover.Shoots off gumballs, dealing area damage to enemies ahead.

Reduces Movement Speed of enemies who step on the gum.

Cooldown: 5.25 sec

DMG Dealt: 82.2% / 86.6% / 91.1% / 95.8% / 100.9% / 106.2% of ATK

Effect Radius: 1.5 / 1.5 / 1.5 / 2 / 2 / 2

Gumball Count (Volley): 2

Enemy Mov SPD on Gum: -60% / -62% / -64% / -66% / -68% / -70%

Gumball Duration: 3 sec Debuff Rate Debuff Application Rate when the caster's Focus equals the target's RES. The rate increases with higher caster Focus or lower target RES. Ignores Skill AMP Debuffs that reduce the target's stats are not affected by Skill AMP.

Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendations

Gumball Cookie

Carrot Cookie / Tiger Lily Cookie / Herb Cookie

(+ others)

Gumball Cookie will benefit from the Volley Synergy, so the earliest Cookie you could get your hands on is Carrot Cookie. Until then, he's pretty mediocre, so chances are you won't be using him unless you have a provider for this Synergy.

Best Sugar Runes for Gumball Cookie

I strongly believe you can go either full damage or full tank on this Cookie. The full ATK Gumball Cookie can deal considerable damage in the early stages, so it's safe to go for ATK AMP.

Alternatively, you can get some Skill Haste and some Focus Rate Increase to boost his chances of landing the MOV SPD debuff.

ATK AMP

Skill Haste

Focus Rate Increase

Why not take a peek at our CookieRun: Crumble tier list to see how he stacks against the rest?