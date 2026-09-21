CookieRun: Crumble Princess Cookie guide

Early on, Princess Cookie's DPS is potent, as long as you build her correctly and put her with good teammates.

Princess Cookie is by no means an exceptional DPS in the mid- or late-game stages, but for the early stages, she can be a beast. As long as you provide her with a solid front line, she will take care of the damage.

If she had more than one Synergy, she could easily be a higher-tier Cookie who could even be used in the mid-game, but sadly, she's not, so we're sticking to making her the main carry in the early stages until she can be replaced by Milky Way Cookie or Espresso Cookie.

Until then, let's take a look at the Princess Cookie guide.

Element : Fire

: Fire Type : Charge

: Charge Rarity: U

Cookie description:

Skill description (per star upgrade):

Royal Swing

Cooldown: 2 sec

DMG Dealt: 87.5% / 92.1% / 96.9% / 102% / 107.4% / 113.1% of ATK

Knockback: 10 / 10 / 10 / 15 / 15 / 15

Effect Radius (Range): 2

Princess Cookie is more spirited and curious than any other Cookie could ever be! She is travelling the world after departing from her Kingdom, running wherever she pleases without a care in the world - even if it means her dress gets a bit dirty in the process! After all, Princess Cookie believes a true princess must follow a path of no fear to understand the world around her. How wonderful!Swings staff, dealing damage to enemies ahead.

Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendations

The only Synergy Princess Cookie benefits from is the Range Synergy, which is granted in the early stages by Knight Cookie. You want to deploy those two together, and then fill the rest of the team with any Cookies that you have - you will have to deploy a second tank and some DPS, so it's entirely up to you.

Best Sugar Runes for Princess Cookie

ATK AMP

Skill AMP

CRIT%

CRIT DMG

Princess Cookie needs a lot of ATK, so you can either go for Skill AMP or ATK AMP. Additionally, you can aim for some CRIT on her, and that's it.