Master the art of heavenly healing with our CookieRun: Crumble Angel Cookie guide.

We've seen Angel Cookie perform pretty well in Oven Smash and Kingdom, but in Crumble, they are a Cookie that is sadly underwhelming. The buff they provide is average at best and is only viable in the very early stages of the game.

Angel Cookie is easily outperformed by Grapevine Cookie, another healer that has a much better buff. So, the first chance you get, feel free to replace them with Grapevine Cookie - or feel free to keep using Angel Cookie; it's entirely up to you.

We'll check out the complete guide for Angel Cookie, so take a look if you plan on using them.

Element : Light

: Light Type : Support

: Support Rarity: U

Cookie description:

Skill description (per star upgrade):

Celestial Light

Cooldown: 6 sec

HP Recovered: 394.6% of ATK

DMG Reduction: 20%

DMG Reduction Duration (Duration): 4.5 sec Ignores Skill AMP Damage Down buffs are not affected by Skill AMP.

Angel Cookie is trying to master the art of flying but can't rise higher than a teeny tiny bit above the ground just yet! They say taking a bit of their soft hair feels like taking a step into heaven... But doing so would surely result in a harsh punishment at the hand of Angel Cookie's staff. Resist. Resist...Heals low-HP allies with the power of Light and reduces Damage Taken.

Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendations

You can use Angel Cookie with virtually any Cookie you have in the early stages. You can replace them after with Grapevine Cookie.

Best Sugar Runes for Angel Cookie

Skill Haste

DMG Reduction

Since Skill AMP doesn't increase the DMG Reduction granted by their skill, you want to focus on giving them as much Skill Haste as possible instead. You want to try to get the skill Cooldown to 4.5 seconds - after which you can focus on some defensive stats or even ATK (which boosts the healing).

Have a look at our CookieRun: Crumble codes too before heading out!