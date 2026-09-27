CookieRun: Crumble Angel Cookie guide
Master the art of heavenly healing with our CookieRun: Crumble Angel Cookie guide.
| CookieRun: Crumble
We've seen Angel Cookie perform pretty well in Oven Smash and Kingdom, but in Crumble, they are a Cookie that is sadly underwhelming. The buff they provide is average at best and is only viable in the very early stages of the game.
Angel Cookie is easily outperformed by Grapevine Cookie, another healer that has a much better buff. So, the first chance you get, feel free to replace them with Grapevine Cookie - or feel free to keep using Angel Cookie; it's entirely up to you.
We'll check out the complete guide for Angel Cookie, so take a look if you plan on using them.
- Element: Light
- Type: Support
- Rarity: U
Cookie description:Angel Cookie is trying to master the art of flying but can't rise higher than a teeny tiny bit above the ground just yet! They say taking a bit of their soft hair feels like taking a step into heaven... But doing so would surely result in a harsh punishment at the hand of Angel Cookie's staff. Resist. Resist...
Skill description (per star upgrade):
Celestial LightHeals low-HP allies with the power of Light and reduces Damage Taken.
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Damage Down buffs are not affected by Skill AMP.
Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendationsYou can use Angel Cookie with virtually any Cookie you have in the early stages. You can replace them after with Grapevine Cookie.
- Angel Cookie / Grapevine Cookie
- Cheerleader Cookie / Coffee Cookie
- Knight Cookie
- Dark Cherry Cookie
- Cherry Cookie
Best Sugar Runes for Angel CookieSince Skill AMP doesn't increase the DMG Reduction granted by their skill, you want to focus on giving them as much Skill Haste as possible instead. You want to try to get the skill Cooldown to 4.5 seconds - after which you can focus on some defensive stats or even ATK (which boosts the healing).
- Skill Haste
- DMG Reduction
Have a look at our CookieRun: Crumble codes too before heading out!