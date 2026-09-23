CookieRun: Crumble sees you take on all bosses in its Dimensional Rift mode with two new cookies

CookieRun: Crumble is getting a major new update today

Two new cookies arrive with Princess Bari and Moon Rabbit

Meanwhile, there's a new pet, expansion to daily dungeons and two new modes!

It's not just CookieRun: Kingdom that's getting a major update today. CookieRun: Crumble, Devsisters' deck-building autobattler based on their hit franchise, is also getting a major new update with a brand-new seasonal mode, boss battles, two new cookies and expansions for daily dungeons. So if you're looking for a reason to jump back into Crumble, here are just a few.

Rumble Arena is the major new seasonal mode debuting as part of this update, pitting Mercenary Cookies from each server against one another. Each season sees new modifiers added, and medals earned in this mode can be traded in for exclusive rewards.

And it's not just Rumble Arena that'll offer new challenges to those of you who think of yourselves as CookieRun: Crumble experts. Dimensional Rift is a boss-only challenge for those who've cleared every main stage, and sees you gradually levelling your stats while collecting season-exclusive rewards.

Season of the Cookie

Not only that, but this update will introduce two new cookies to the lineup with the debut of Princess Bari Cookie and Moon Rabbit Cookie. A Fire-type TSSR and Grass-type SSR, respectively, both cookies boast exciting new abilities that are sure to find a place on our CookieRun: Crumble tier list

Meanwhile, there's also the addition of the new SSR pet Candy Shade Pouch, and daily dungeons are expanding to level 770.

CookieRun: Crumble was a particularly interesting launch for us, so if you're checking in for the first time, be sure to check out our guides! Our CookieRun: Crumble beginner's guide offers all the info you need to get started with this autobattling spinoff for yourself!

Or, if you're looking for other options to play on mobile, why not check out our list of the best RPGs on Android to see which choices we think are worth playing?