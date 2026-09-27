He might not be edible, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't give him the best Toppings! Let our Cookie Run Kingdom: Time Shadow Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide lend you a hand.

Time Shadow Cookie lives up to his name - a true shadow assassin. He's one of the more obscure and non-edible cookies in the series, but a surprisingly strong pick for the Arena in the current meta.

You want your Time Shadow Cookie to be accompanied by some other PvP-focused cookies when deploying him in your Arena team, and for that, you want to give him a strong build.

This article will focus entirely on that, so let's dive into the best Toppings and Beascuit for Time Shadow Cookie!

About Time Shadow Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Skill:

Shadowplay Time Shadow Cookie slips into the shadows and creates a shadowy domain among the enemies. Mischievous shadows emerge from within, dealing damage and applying Shadow Trick. When they land a CRIT, they also increase the damage the targets receive. Time Shadow Cookie also applies Shadow Deception to one Cookie of a lower rarity than himself, including Safeguarded Cookies, prioritizing the lowest rarity (Common, Rare, Special, Epic). Then, a massive shadow then appears, dealing damage, and vanishes, dragging one Cookie into the Shadow Realm. The target falls under Shadow Dominion and receives a Shadow Brand and damage. If a Cookie has a Shadow Brand, that Cookie becomes the next target of Shadow Dominion. Otherwise, Shadow Dominion targets a Cookie of the same or lower rarity than Time Shadow Cookie (Common, Rare, Special, Epic, Super Epic), prioritizing the lowest rarity. When a target with a Shadow Brand is defeated, Time Shadow Cookie gains Brand Absorption. Quick to conceal himself in the shadows, Time Shadow Cookie gains the Time Shadow buff at the start of battle. Upon being defeated, he becomes Immortal through Ontological Stabilization once per battle, then immediately uses his skill. Shadowplay Shadow Trick DMG: x25 hits over 5.0 sec, 84.9% of ATK per hit + DMG equal to 11.0% of Max HP (Cookies): ignores 40.0% of DMG Resist

Shadow Trick: Buff effects -30.0%, Debuff effects +35.0% for 30.0 sec: stacks up to x1

Shadow Deception: Cooldown +50.0% for 30.0 sec: stacks up to x1

DMG Taken: +2.0% for 20.0 sec: stacks up to x20

Shadow Greeting DMG: 1645.8% of ATK + DMG equal to 22.0% of Max HP (Cookies): ignores 40.0% of DMG Resist

Consuming Darkness: CRIT% -5.0%, Healing Received -5.0% for 8.0 sec: stacks up to x3 Shadow Dominion Shadow Dominion Target: x1 enemy Cookie of the lowest rarity

Stun: 3.5 sec

Remaining Cooldown: +3.5 sec

Cooldown Speed: -50.0% for 15.0 sec

HP Shield Capacity: -85.0% for 25.0 sec

Shadow Dominion DMG: deals DMG every 0.5 sec for 10.0 sec: Single-hit True DMG equal to 239.5% of ATK + DMG equal to 7.3% of Max HP (Cookies); ignores 40.0% of DMG Resist

Brand Absorption: DMG Dealt to Cookies +27.0%, DMG Dampening 30.0% for 20.0 sec; stacks up to x1 Time Shadow Debuff Immunity for 15.0 sec once at the start of battle

Self: Max HP +35.0%, DMG Resist +35.0%, DMG Dampening 41.5%, CRIT% Debuff Resist +75.0%, Cooldown Speed Debuff Resist +75.0%, immune to Remaining Cooldown debuffs

All allies: ATK +35.0%

Enhances Shadow Trick DMG if the enemy team has a Safeguarded Cookie and increases team DMG to Cookies by 48.5%

Enhanced Shadow Trick DMG: x25 hits over 5.0 sec, 191.0% of ATK per hit + DMG equal to 18.1% of Max HP (Cookies); ignores 40.0% of DMG Resist

Ontological Stabilization: upon becoming Incapacitated, gains Immortality for 6.0 sec and resets the remaining Cooldown

Cooldown -1.0% per 2.0% CRIT% gained from Toppings (capped at -35.0%)

The best Time Shadow Cookie Toppings

Time Shadow Cookie is ancookie, positioned in theHe is acookie, and you can only obtain him from the gacha (if you're lucky).

As per his skill, you want to get the most out of Time Shadow Cookie's kit - therefore, you want to give him some CRIT Toppings (up to 35%), and then focus on pure damage.

2x Juicy Apple Jelly with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), CRIT (mandatory)

with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), CRIT (mandatory) 3x Searing Raspberry with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), CRIT (mandatory)

or

3x Juicy Apply Jelly with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory). CRIT (mandatory)

with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory). CRIT (mandatory) 2x Searing Raspberry with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory). CRIT (mandatory)

Best Topping Tart

Time Shadow Cookie's best Beascuit setup

The best Topping Tart for Time Shadow Cookie is theor. It all depends on what you currently have available.

When it comes to the Beascuit, it all depends on what you're aiming for - if you want to go for one-shots, then DMG Resist Bypass is the way to go; otherwise, you can give him a full Dark DMG Beascuit (or a mix of the two).

DarkDMG

DMG Resist Bypass

Should you invest in Time Shadow Cookie?

Time Shadow Cookie has been consistently strong in the Arena, and if your goal is to make a team that can dominate there, it's not going to be easy, but it will probably be one of the best possible teams.

You should try to invest in crafting the right Toppings/Beascuit for him, because his damage is off the charts - even for a simple Super Epic cookie, and with low upgrades.

Time Shadow Cookie Arena team: