Cookie Run Kingdom: Time Shadow Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide
He might not be edible, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't give him the best Toppings! Let our Cookie Run Kingdom: Time Shadow Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide lend you a hand.
| Cookie Run: Kingdom
Time Shadow Cookie lives up to his name - a true shadow assassin. He's one of the more obscure and non-edible cookies in the series, but a surprisingly strong pick for the Arena in the current meta.
You want your Time Shadow Cookie to be accompanied by some other PvP-focused cookies when deploying him in your Arena team, and for that, you want to give him a strong build.
This article will focus entirely on that, so let's dive into the best Toppings and Beascuit for Time Shadow Cookie!
About Time Shadow Cookie in Cookie Run: KingdomTime Shadow Cookie is an Ambush cookie, positioned in the Middle line. He is a Super Epic cookie, and you can only obtain him from the gacha (if you're lucky).
Skill:
|Shadowplay
|Time Shadow Cookie slips into the shadows and creates a shadowy domain among the enemies. Mischievous shadows emerge from within, dealing damage and applying Shadow Trick. When they land a CRIT, they also increase the damage the targets receive. Time Shadow Cookie also applies Shadow Deception to one Cookie of a lower rarity than himself, including Safeguarded Cookies, prioritizing the lowest rarity (Common, Rare, Special, Epic). Then, a massive shadow then appears, dealing damage, and vanishes, dragging one Cookie into the Shadow Realm. The target falls under Shadow Dominion and receives a Shadow Brand and damage. If a Cookie has a Shadow Brand, that Cookie becomes the next target of Shadow Dominion. Otherwise, Shadow Dominion targets a Cookie of the same or lower rarity than Time Shadow Cookie (Common, Rare, Special, Epic, Super Epic), prioritizing the lowest rarity. When a target with a Shadow Brand is defeated, Time Shadow Cookie gains Brand Absorption. Quick to conceal himself in the shadows, Time Shadow Cookie gains the Time Shadow buff at the start of battle. Upon being defeated, he becomes Immortal through Ontological Stabilization once per battle, then immediately uses his skill.
|Shadowplay
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|Shadow Dominion
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|Time Shadow
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The best Time Shadow Cookie Toppings
As per his skill, you want to get the most out of Time Shadow Cookie's kit - therefore, you want to give him some CRIT Toppings (up to 35%), and then focus on pure damage.
- 2x Juicy Apple Jelly with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), CRIT (mandatory)
- 3x Searing Raspberry with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), CRIT (mandatory)
or
- 3x Juicy Apply Jelly with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory). CRIT (mandatory)
- 2x Searing Raspberry with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory). CRIT (mandatory)
Best Topping TartThe best Topping Tart for Time Shadow Cookie is the Juicy Apple Jelly Tart or Searing Raspberry Tart. It all depends on what you currently have available.
Time Shadow Cookie's best Beascuit setup
When it comes to the Beascuit, it all depends on what you're aiming for - if you want to go for one-shots, then DMG Resist Bypass is the way to go; otherwise, you can give him a full Dark DMG Beascuit (or a mix of the two).
- DarkDMG
- DMG Resist Bypass
Should you invest in Time Shadow Cookie?Time Shadow Cookie has been consistently strong in the Arena, and if your goal is to make a team that can dominate there, it's not going to be easy, but it will probably be one of the best possible teams.
You should try to invest in crafting the right Toppings/Beascuit for him, because his damage is off the charts - even for a simple Super Epic cookie, and with low upgrades.
Time Shadow Cookie Arena team:
- Time Shadow Cookie
- Rajapendra Cookie of Mortality
- Timekeeper Cookie
- Nether Queen Cookie
- Ananas Dragon Cookie
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