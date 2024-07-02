Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures Raid Boss guide

This week's boss is Barb & Konn.

The recommended elements are Water and Earth.

The best Cookies are Cream Soda Cookie, Rockstar Cookie, Gumball Cookie and Sting Durian Cookie.

If you want to absolutely destroy every Raid Boss in Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures, then I've designed this guide to help give you a better understanding of how each one works, and what you should be doing.

First, let's cover the basics for each Raid Boss stage because they play an important factor in the Boss mechanics, so the better you understand them, the sooner you'll be able to beat each Boss and hopefully get the (Unique) gear you want!

The Basics of Raid Mode

4 players have to work together to defeat the Boss

Each Boss has 4 difficulties, and you can join any of them as long as you have the required Power

Raid Mode resets every week, and a new Boss replaces the old one.

You can only enter the Ranking leaderboards if you are in a party of 4 (so even if you enter as 2-3 players and hit a high score, it won't count unless you are in a 4-man party)

Each Boss has a Recommended Element, which grants additional DMG and fills Burst Gauges (you see them during battle)

The higher the Boss's difficulty, the better the rewards

These are the few basic rules of the Raid Mode:

How to get Raid Tickets

1st refill: 100 Crystals

2nd refill: 200 Crystals

3rd refill: 300 Crystals

4th refill: 400 Crystals

5th refill: 500 Crystals

Raid Tickets are the items you need to join a Raid, no matter its difficulty, and one battle will require 1 Raid Ticket. You can hold up to 5 Raid Tickets, and every day you get a free refill at Server Reset Time (4 PM BST). You can purchase additional Raid Tickets using, at the following rate:

You can get more Raid Tickets from the Tower Pass, one at each of these levels: 4, 9, 14, 19, 24, and 29.

Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures Raid Boss mechanics

Cookie Run ToA Barb & Konn Raid guide

Elements: Water, Earth

Each of the Bosses has a unique mechanic. You can get a glimpse of them in the Story Mode, at the end of each chapter, when you have to fight the Boss for it (Stage 15). In Raid Mode, however, these mechanics are amped up quite a bit, especially at Stage IV.

Barb & Konn are the enemies you fight in the Desert, in Stage 2-15. The mechanics for them are fairly simple. You need to take down Barb with sniper Konn's help. To do this, follow the tips below:

Burst through Barb's HP while trying to avoid the red carpets

You should try to avoid the red carpets as much as possible because unless you have a good Healer on your team, chances are you could end up dying at the last phase if you decide to face tank the first shots.

While Barb has his shield on, it's crucial you avoid the red carpets, but it is also good practice to memorise the pattern: it's always a small inner circle (you need to dash back), and then a big circle (you need to dash in). This pattern stays the same for all difficulties, so always position yourself accordingly.

Always position yourself well for Konn's sniper shot

When Barb gets his shield on, Konn will start firing a sniper shot, targeting a player. The player who has the target has to position himself behind Barb, opposite of Konn. Basically, the player with the target on, Barb, and Konn, need to be in a line.

When the shot goes through, it has to hit the shield. That's the only way to break that shield quickly, so the sooner you do it, the better you could end up ranking.

Best cookies for Barb & Konn Raid Boss

Cream Soda Cookie

Rockstar Cookie

Sting Durian Cookie

Gumball Cookie

When you're fighting Barb & Konn, you want to use one of these cookies. They all are the right element for the Boss, and while others can work too, of course - I've already explained before why it's good to have the recommended Element. Cream Soda Cookie is one of the best in this case, since her burst damage can work extremely well during an off-shield time, and Sting Durian Cookie can easily stack his Durian Thorns for a huge burst of damage.

works exceptionally well here since he can heal allies and buff their ATK. He's the best Support in the game right now, and for Barb & Konn, he is easily S+ tier.is a pretty good tagger since with his Ultimate you can reduce the Boss' Water RES, which has a good synergy with Cream Soda Cookie (which is a Water element).

If you want to learn more about each Raid Boss, make sure to check back after each weekly reset, because I'll update you with new information as soon as possible! And if you're out of quests and Stamina Jellies, then maybe consider a different Cookie Run game, like Cookie Run: Kingdom!