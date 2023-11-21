Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures is hosting a global playtest on Google Play over the next few days

A couple of months ago, Devsisters revealed it was expanding the beloved Cookie Run franchise with three new titles, one of which is Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures. It is a real-time, co-op action game designed in 3D and is currently available for demo at G-STAR 2023. But players elsewhere won’t miss out either because the developers have also kicked off a global playtest on Google Play Games.

Besides being featured at G-STAR 2023, eager fans can test Cookie Run: Tower of Adventure on their Android phones. For the global playtest, two chapters from the questline are available, Jelly Forest and Caves. They can be played solo or with a buddy in co-op mode. In addition, the Raid Mode will also be accessible, placing four players in a thrilling boss battle.

The Story Mode is full of action-packed adventures as players try to scale the Pancake Tower. Each stage has numerous foes and all of them must be defeated in order to unlock the Tower’s deepest secrets. Chapters will all feel different from each other thanks to the varied challenges, distinctive monsters, hidden jelly bears, and lots of treasure chests.

For quickly earning valuable rewards, the Raid Mode is your best bet. Four players will be tasked with enslaving formidable bosses in exchange for rare goodies. Teamwork and communication are key to winning the fight and everyone can interact with each other using an emoticon system to share locations and devise plans. Running out of energy isn’t a problem as Cookies can be revived too.

Speaking of Cookies, six of them will be playable during the beta. All of them will have unique attributes and will offer something different to work with. On top of that, players can also take advantage of 12 artifacts that immensely boost a Cookie’s powers.

Get Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures now on Google Play. It is available until November 26th.