CookieRun: Tower of Adventures - Everything that you need to know

CookieRun: Tower of Adventures is the latest entry to the popular CookieRun franchise. This is a co-op action game that was developed by Oven Games, a studio under Devsisters Corporation and is now available for Beta testing. Below you can find all the information that you need in order to play the game, as well as some gameplay tips! Keep reading!

About CookieRun: Tower of Adventures

If you are wondering what type of game CookieRun: Tower of Adventures is, let me break it down for you since I completed pretty much everything it has to offer at this stage.

This is actually the first-ever 3D game in the CookieRun franchise. You get to explore beautiful areas of the tower and challenge action-packed boss fights in real time. You can do so either as a solo player or have your friends tag along for the adventure.

All in all, I'd say that this title is a mix of a 3D platformer that combines RPG and puzzle elements while staying true to the CookieRun franchise.

In campaign mode, you can have up to two Cookies that you can switch between at any time (similar to Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail, and so on).

When it comes to Boss-fights and raids, you can only control one cookie but you need friends to help you as these are co-op battles.

You can invite players from your friend list if you wish to do so, otherwise, the game will simply match you up with random players.

Keep in mind that this beta version of the game will only be available between November 17 - 26, 2023 (GMT+9)

How to Play CookieRun: Tower of Adventures

Since the game isn't yet available for mobile devices, If you want to play CookieRun: Tower of Adventures you will have to install Google Play Games Beta on your PC.

All you have to do is follow this link and click on the "Download beta" button. After that simply complete the installation process.

Once you've installed the app, open Google Play Games and search for CookieRun: Tower of Adventures to install it.

It's super easy to do so, exactly as you would do on your mobile device.

List of Available Cookies in CookieRun: Tower of Adventures

Cookie Type Crushed Pepper Cookie Tank/Melee Rye Cookie DPS/Ranged Twisted Donut Cookie Utility/Ranged Cherry Cookie Tank/Melee/Aoe Angel Cookie Healer/Ranged Gingerbrave Cookie DPS/Melee

Since this is a beta version, it makes sense that only a handful of cookies are currently available. These are the following

Gameplay Tips

Currently, there are 2 chapters that you can clear in campaign mode (20 stages in total). There's also a Raid boss co-op battle that you can join and claim amazing rewards.

There are four different difficulties that you can face in the Berry Bat. Higher difficulty means better rewards. Make sure to have at least the minimum required power before you challenge each stage.

Do not bother much with blue or lower-quality gears. Challenging Berry Bat IV has a chance to reward you with super epic ones so, If you want to max out your cookie, this is how you do it. Spam this raid as much as you can. You can acquire as many tickets as you want.

Make sure to complete every quest there is. By doing so, you'll get various rewards that will help you further enhance your cookies, plus you'll get a ton of gacha tickets.

Once you clear all the stages, you'll get amazing rewards in your mailbox. 200 Gacha tickets, 10m gold, and 1k ascension stones. With these tickets and the tickets you'll get by completing the quests, you can do more than 30 10-pulls from the banner.