Epic Seven introduces brand-new hero and Drop Rate Up event

In epic fashion

Epic Seven sees the addition of a brand new four-star hero with Wretched Rose

This time-bending mad scientist can self-revive and protect her allies

She comes alongside a new Drop Rate Up event for the fire mage Politis and Knowledge Seed artifact

It may just be Tuesday (hang in there!), but we've already got plenty of great updates to cover. Whether that's metaphorical, with highly anticipated ARPG Ananta's new gameplay trailer, or literal in the case of Epic Seven! The side-scrolling anime RPG has debuted a small but mighty update with a brand new hero, and other changes have just arrived.

The new four-star hero Wretched Rose is definitely one to keep an eye on. A light elemental soul weaver, she can protect her allies with the use of her Time Reversal. Yes, she's basically Tracer from Overwatch. Able to self-revive with Aegis of Time, she can also use her Once-in-a-lifetime Research to grant Time Reversal to the entirety of her team!

Suffice it to say, then she'll be an excellent addition to your lineup. And be sure to check out our Epic Seven tier list to see who'd pair well with her. But the addition of Wretched Rose is only part of the update today.

Every rose has its thorns

But if you want to build out your team even further, you're also in luck. Because in the new Drop Rate Up event, you'll be in with a greater chance of recruiting the fire mage Politis and obtaining the Mage-exclusive artifact Knowledge Seed. The latter of which grants all allies (aside from the caster) a random buff when the caster receives lethal damage.

It's a good time to jump in and build out your team (and to try out our Epic Seven codes list to help give you a boost) with a mixture of existing heroes and the new time-bending Wretched Rose.

Or better yet, if you still find yourself with an RPG itch that needs scratching, you can always dig into our list of the best mobile role-playing games on iOS!