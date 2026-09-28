Cookie Run Kingdom Rajapendra Cookie of Mortality Toppings and Beascuits guide

Wield the true Nature of Destruction like a pro with our Rajapendra Cookie of Mortality Toppings and Beascuits guide!

Rajapendra Cookie is a Beast Cookie that deals extreme amounts of damage.

You want to give him a lot of ATK and a little bit of Cooldown on his Toppings.

Aim for as much DMG Resist Bypass and Fire DMG as possible on his Beascuit.

We all thought the mighty Beast cookies would be done for with the release of the last one (Eternal Sugar Cookie), but nobody expected a brand new addition - an unexpected beast of a cookie that is a must-have for the foreseeable future.

Of course, that cookie is Rajapendra Cookie of Mortality, who has it all: healing, AoE damage, defences - you name it. You want to try to acquire and upgrade them because the skill of this cookie is extremely strong in the Arena, as well as PvE and Boss stages.

So, let's see what the best build for Rajapendra Cookie is, and share their best Toppings and Beascuit.

About Rajapendra Cookie of Mortality in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Skill:

Fire Centipede Rajapendra Cookie, having grasped the true Nature of Destruction, begins a Rampage, dealing damage to nearby enemies and granting Rampaging Power to allies. He then summons a giant Fire Centipede, which unleashes searing flames on all enemies, inflicting Burn and dealing continuous damage. It then burrows into the ground to deal heavy damage and applies the Brand of Mortality to all enemy Cookies. The Brand of Mortality is even applied to Cookies that are currently untargetable. At the start of battle, gains the Rampage of Change buff for himself, and inflicts the Spice of Mortality debuff to the Cookie with the highest Max HP in the front row. The Spice of Mortality cannot be removed until that Cookie is defeated in battle. If there is no Cookie assigned to the front row, the debuff will be applied to a Cookie in the middle row instead; if there is no Cookie assigned to the middle row, the debuff will be applied to a Cookie with the highest Max HP in the rear row. The Spice of Mortality deals increasing damage over time. Once the affected target is fully defeated, the Spice of Mortality is transferred to the nearest enemy, carrying over its increased damage and existing Injury. The Spice of Mortality is never applied to Rajapendra Cookie, unless Rajapendra Cookie is the only Cookie remaining. Rajapendra Cookie gains Excess Abundance whenever a Cookie affected by the Spice of Mortality uses a skill, or after a set amount of time passes. Upon reaching max stacks of Excess Abundance, he gains Inviolable Will. Nature of Destruction Rampage DMG: 1033.4% of ATK + DMG equal to 17.1% of Max HP (Cookies): ignores 40.0% of DMG Resist

Debuff Immunity (Self) for 5.0 sec

Rampaging Power: DMG Taken based on Max HP -30.0%, DMG Dampening 22.0%, CRIT DMG Taken -35.0% for 10.0 sec: stacks up to x1 Fire Centipede Fire Centipede's Burn: 52.1% of ATK every 1.0 sec for 5.0 sec: stacks up to x5

Searing Flame: DMG Taken -25.0%, Debuff effects +10.0% for 17.0 sec: stacks up to x1

Fire Centipede DMG: x16 hits over 4.0 sec: 426.7% of ATK per hit + DMG equal to 3.0% of Max HP (Cookies): ignores 40.0% of DMG Resist

Fire Centipede Burrowing DMG: x15 hits over 1.5 sec: 589.4% of ATK per hit + DMG equal to 5.0% of Max HP (Cookies): ignores 40.0% of DMG Resist

Brand of Mortality: DMG Dealt -15.0%, ATK -10.0% for 17.0 sec: stacks up to x1 Beast Cookie: Rampage of Change Max HP +35.0%, Debuff Resist +30.0%, DMG Dampening 35.0%

Once per battle, gains Immortality for 7.0 sec and clears debuffs upon becoming Incapacitated

Upon an enemy Cookie's revival, gains ATK +35.0% and DMG Dealt to Cookies +30.0% for self: stacks up to x1 Beast Cookie: Spice of Mortality Spice of Mortality DMG: deals DMG every 2.0 sec: 649.4% of ATK per hit + DMG equal to 3.0% of Max HP (Cookies): ignores 40.0% of DMG Resist

Per stack of Spice of Mortality DMG: ATK-based DMG + 42.5%, Max HP-based DMG +0.5%: stacks up to x20

Wound: applied every 2.0 sec, reducing Max HP by 3.0%: Wound capped at 25%

Spice of Mortality: Buff effects -60.0% (for a transforming Cookie, for the duration of the transformation), ATK -15.0%, DMG Dealt -18.5%, DMG Dealt based on Max HP -50.0%: stacks up to x1

Excess Abundance: gains x13 once at the start of battle + x10 whenever the Cookie affected by Spice of Mortality uses a skill + x2 every 3.0 sec: stacks up to x15

Grants Inviolable Will upon reaching max stacks Beast Cookie: Inviolable Will All Allies: Debuff Resist +30.0%, DMG Resist +30.0%, DMG Dampening 35.0% for 10.0 sec

Self: Debuff Immunity and 1 heal for 5.0 sec

Inviolable Will Healing: 150.0% of ATK + 10.0% of Max HP

The best Rajapendra Cookie of Mortality Toppings

Rajapendra Cookie is acookie, positioned in theHe is ararity cookie, and you can only obtain him from the exclusive release gacha at the start, after which he will be added to the regular gacha pool.

I personally went for full Raspberries, since Rajapendra Cookie needs a lot of ATK. The trick is getting some good substats, something like this:

5x Cycle-Burning Raspberry with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), HP (mandatory)

or

5x Searing Raspberry with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), HP (mandatory)

You can also opt for some CRIT%, whatever you think works best. You don't need Cooldown on all of them, but it does help cast his skill a lot more often (the skill has a pretty long cooldown otherwise).

Best Topping Tart

Rajapendra Cookie's best Beascuit setup

The best Topping Tart for Rajapendra Cookie of Mortality is the

When it comes to Beascuits, the easiest way to build Rajapendra Cookie of Mortality is to give him a Tainted Burning Chewy Beascuit. That Beascuit has, by default, a 20% Fire DMG boost, so you only have to roll for the remaining 3 stats. Those stats can either be DMG Resist Bypass or Fire DMG.

Fire DMG

DMG Resist Bypass

The best Arena team for Rajapendra Cookie

Rajapendra Cookie of Mortality

Ananas Dragon Cookie

Nether Queen Cookie

Time Shadow Cookie

Timekeeper Cookie

In the Arena, you want to aim for this team (which can take on virtually any team):

Rajapendra Cookie of Mortality ranks really high in the Cookie Run Kingdom tier list, so check it out if you're curious about the other cookies.