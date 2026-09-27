Let our Cookie Run Kingdom: Mogra Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide help you build this wandering storyteller to the max!

Even though there are other, much better Cookies to be used as supports, Mogra Cookie can be a great budget alternative for teams that don't yet have a Sugar Swan Cookie or a Millennial Tree Cookie.

Mogra Cookie takes her name after the flower, a species of Jasmine flower that is extremely fragrant and oftentimes used in decorations or even tea. She's a beautiful cookie, worthy of the name - just like the flower she embodies.

And to make things even sweeter, I'll give you the best Toppings and Beascuit for Mogra Cookie, so if you want to build her, you'll know exactly how!

About Mogra Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Skill:

Storytelling Heals with regular attacks and periodically gains stacks of Story Records. This healing is unaffected by ATK SPD changes. Upon skill use, opens a scroll to heal all allies over time, grant them HP shields and DMG Resist, and grant Burning Spice Cookie a greater DMG Resist buff. Then consumes all stacks of Story Records to Stun enemies and spread the Story to ally Cookies. The story’s effects increase based on the number of Story Records stacks consumed. At max stacks, also grants an All-type CRIT DMG buff. At the start of the battle, Mogra Cookie gains Storyteller’s Wisdom Story Record: gain x1 upon using Regular Attack Healing + x2 every 5.0 sec: stacks up to x10

Ally Healing: heals all allies every 0.5 sec for 5.0 sec: Single-hit Healing: 59.4% of ATK

HP Shield: 35.0% of target's Max HP for 15.0 sec

DMG Resist: +20.0% for 15.0 sec

(Burning Spice Cookie) DMG Resist: +30.0% for 15.0 sec

Stun: 2.5 sec

Storytelling: DMG Resist +20.0% + 1.5% per 1 stacks of Story Record consumed, All-type CRIT% +20.0% + 2.5% per 1 stacks of Story Record consumed, for 15.0 sec

All-type CRIT DMG Up: +17.5% for 15.0 sec

Storyteller's Wisdom: if Cooldown Speed increased by Toppings is 30.0% or higher, gain an additional x3 Story Record upon using Regular Attack Healing

The best Mogra Cookie Toppings

Mogra Cookie is acookie, most commonly positioned in theShe is ancookie, and you can obtain her from the gacha or later on from the Mileage Shop.

You want to aim for at least 30% Cooldown on Mogra Cookie's Toppings, so the best way to do that would be to go for full Chocolates.

5x Cycle-Burning Chocolate with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), HP or DMG Resist

or

5x Swift Chocolate with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), HP or DMG Resist

Best Topping Tart

Mogra Cookie's best Beascuit setup

The best Topping Tart for Mogra Cookie is the

Since Mogra Cookie is not that commonly used in the Arena, you can instead focus on using her in the PvE stages. For that, you will probably want her to use her healing as much as possible, so you want to focus on stacking as much Cooldown as possible.

Give her a Legendary Sweet Beascuit with any of the following stats:

Cooldown

Amplify Buff

DMG Resist

Have a look at our CookieRun: Kingdom codes too before you head out!