Cookie Run Kingdom - Pumpkin Pie's best toppings

One of the best things about Cookie Run Kingdom is that every cookie in this video game requires a unique approach. Every cookie has a special role, skills, builds, and toppings, which significantly diversifies the game. You can create many unique teams ready to face any enemy.

Here, you will find out more about the best toppings for Pumpkin Pie Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom, so there's no time to lose. Let’s get started!

WHO IS PUMPKIN PIE IN COOKIE RUN KINGDOM?

Pumpkin Pie Cookie is a Halloween event cookie released in October 2021, and it has been one of the top-tier cookies ever since the moment of her release. She can be played only on the front lines.

But Pumpkin Pie is not only about powerful abilities. She has an exclusive status, making her one of the most desired cookies in the game. Moreover, Pumpkin Pie can summon a giant puppon dealing insane AoE melee damage to opponents.

HOW TO GET PUMPKIN PIE

Once you know who Pumpkin Pie is, it is time to discover how to obtain her. Unfortunately, she is one of the rarest cookies in the game. Moreover, the chances of obtaining her became even lower after the Halloween 2021 event.

Nowadays, there are 2 options to obtain Pumpkin Pie. The first one is by opening a regular gacha. Here you have 0.082% to get this beautiful cookie.

The second option is to unlock her by unlocking Soulstones. They can be found in stages 6-30. But the disadvantage is that this way requires a lot of time, so it would be best if you played the game regularly to obtain a guaranteed Pumpkin Pie.

BEST PUMPKIN PIE TOPPINGS IN COOKIE RUN KINGDOM

Fortunately, finding the appropriate topping for Pumpkin Pie is much easier than unlocking her. There are only 2 toppings suitable for her. Using them, you will significantly empower her strong sides, making Pumpkin Pie even more potent.

Searing Raspberry

Solid Almond

Searing Raspberry is one of the most popular toppings for attackers in Cookie Run Kindom. It is also suitable for Pumpkin Pie. Using this topping, you will provide the cookie with a significant ATK boost, allowing her to deal more damage and significantly impact the battle’s result.Even though it might seem that Solid Almond is not suitable for attackers, it is not so. The fact is that Solid Almond boosts damage resistance, significantly increasing survivability. You can be sure that it is a very strong effect on front-line heroes who lack health points.

In conclusion, there are 2 toppings that you can choose to play Pumpkin Pie. Generally, both are robust enough and perfectly suitable for specific situations. Therefore, updating both toppings and using them when needed would be best. We have also created some Cookie Run Kingdom layout ideas that you should review if you're looking to make your kingdom as cute as possible!