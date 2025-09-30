Cookie Run: Kingdom will introduce a new Beast Raid and more in its upcoming update

Beast Raids and Boss Rushes

Face off against the Spectral Warmaster in the Beast Raid

Third season of Boss Rush is now live with Synergy Waffles

Seasonal events include Harvest Tiles and more

While you still may be familiarising yourself with Charcoal Cookie and Silent Salt Cookie, introduced a few days ago, Cookie Run: Kingdom isn’t slowing down. A fresh wave of content will land on October 1st, bringing new challenges, events, and rewards to keep your roster busy.

The spotlight this time is on Beast Raid: Chains of Silence, where you’ll take on the formidable Spectral Warmaster. To join the fight, you’ll need to clear Crispia Stage 8-30, then prepare two separate teams without duplicate Cookies to battle across six escalating difficulty levels.

The raid introduces tricky mechanics like the Storm of Oblivion, which steadily pushes your Cookies off the battlefield, and the Onslaught of Oblivion minigame, where timing your dodge can stun the boss. If you need any help, check out our Cookie Run: Kingdom tier list to build the strongest teams!

Clearing higher tiers unlocks themed rewards, from the Dark Armor outfit to the Silencing Greatsword. Silence Coins collected in battle can be spent in the Beast Raid Shop, with exclusive Icings up for grabs.

Boss Rush also makes a return with Season Three, now featuring Synergy Waffles, special tools that let you activate team effects without needing the exact lineup. Suppression Levels and Rage mechanics will further shake up boss patterns mid-fight.

It’s a limited season running through October 21st, so you’ll want to climb the ranks and unlock the new rewards before it wraps up. And if you want to stock up on some resources for these events, be sure to redeem these Cookie Run: Kingdom codes!

Alongside the battle-focused content, the update brings back the Legacy of Legends gacha for coveted costumes, introduces a Grass gacha lineup with Cookies like White Lily and Camellia, and reopens Icing sets from past collections.

Finally, seasonal events round out the content. Okchun Cookie’s Catch the Moon Rabbit board game brings in some festive Chuseok flair, and the Harvest Tile Match tasks you with clearing boards under a time limit to earn medals for prizes.

Download Cookie Run: Kingdom now for free. Visit the official website for more information.