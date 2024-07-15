Cookie Run: Kingdom unveils sneak peek at new custom character-creating mode MyCookie

If you can't beat 'em, bake 'em

Cookie Run: Kingdom is getting a new character-customising make your own cookie mode

This comes alongside new minigames, content and more

It may be a good time for it to drop, hot off the heels of the ill-fated Dark Cacao debacle

Cookie Run: Kingdom, the top game from Devsisters, has unveiled a sneak peek at their latest mode. The MyCookie maker was showcased on the game's Twitter and appears to show a new mode where you can create and customise (decorate?) your own cookie.

The preview, shown below, also offers a glimpse at new minigames like Error Busters and a quiz. But it's going to be the ability to create your own in-game character that likely stands out to fans.

Those of you who either are already fans of Cookie Run or are long-time readers may remember that last month Devsisters thoroughly put their foot in it when they unveiled a new version of fan-favourite character Dark Cacao. The introduction of a new version, rather than a rework of the existing Cacao, and a new rarity tier ended up sticking in the craw of many Cookie Run fans.

With that in mind, this new update definitely seems like an interesting move to placate fans. After all, if you can't get the version of the character you want, why not make your own? And with the new minigames, it certainly looks to be a stacked set of additions.

But in all seriousness, this was likely in the works long before Dark Cacao, but it could be very well received and help put the less-than-positive response that marred that update behind them.

