Fuga: Melodies of Steel set to make its way to mobile with a tank-tastic wartime adventure

Armour up!

Fuga: Melodies of Steel is set to arrive on mobile later this year

It follows the adventures of a group of child refugees fighting to free their country

Hop aboard an ancient tank to fight the forces of the Berman Empire and discover the reason for their invasion

CyberConnect2 are a developer responsible for many cult classics, ranging from the .hack series to Asura's Wrath, and even JoJo's Bizarre Adventure All Star Battle. But they haven't had all that much presence on mobile, something that's begun changing recently with more ports of their catalogue, including today's subject, Fuga: Melodies of Steel.

Now, you'd be forgiven for thinking this was your typical JRPG, judging by the classic turn-based combat format. But Fuga: Melodies of Steel stands out from the crowd with a slightly darker take on the format. When the peaceful nation of Gasco is invaded by the Berman Empire, which has mysterious intentions in conquering the country.

It's a bit of a cats vs dogs storyline, literally with the species of caninu and felineko at odds. But the hopes of resolving the problem may lie with a group of child refugees and a giant ancient tank that seeks to foil the invasion and discover exactly what the Berman Empire has planned.

Dog-eat-cat world

Yes, it's not exactly a subtle allusion to either of the world wars. But at the same time, it can be forgiven considering other series such as Valkyria Chronicles take equal liberties. But Fuga: Melodies of Steel certainly stands out with its anthropomorphic cast of characters and lovely, painterly art style.

Fuga: Melodies of Steel will release to mobile in the summer of this year, and will include all three optional costume packs for no additional cost as part of the release. So if an action-packed armoured warfare JRPG with cute animal characters is your cup of tea, then it's time to mark your calendar!

Looking to hone your strategic skills ahead of your journey to free Gasco? Well, then be sure to dig into our list of the best strategy games for Android to see what we think are worth adding to your list to play!