Struggling to find the best teams for Starspire of Resonance in Cookie Run Kingdom? We were at first, but now we've figured it out and are here to help.

Note: This is a work in progress! I add the new tips on how to beat the stages as I unlock them. Since resources are limited, there's only so many stages I can play per day (sadly).

There are a ton of floors to conquer in Starspire of Resonance, and since there are four towers, I figured it'd be best if I shared the teams I used to beat them all.

Of course, if you're just getting started, things will be a little tough - you need to have a lot of cookies unlocked to be able to pass certain floors.

About Starspire of Resonance

Is it easy?

In this event, there are a total of 4 towers that feature 3 elements each. The goal is to form a team for each level, based on the recommended element. You want to activate the buffs that make beating said stage a lot easier, and for that, you need certain cookies. Some stages require Rare cookies, so you need to have those upgraded, too.Beating all the levels is by no means easy. It's a race against time, since you only have a limited number of Starspire of Resonance Tickets. These refill automatically every day, and you can also purchase 1 extra one (per day) for 300 Crystals.

I've divided this guide into four sections - each one is dedicated to a specific tower, and the rewards you unlock from it.

I would recommend you try to unlock Millennial Tree Cookie and Dark Enchantress Cookie, since they are present in most of the high-level stages!