Best Teams for Starspire of Resonance in Cookie Run Kingdom

By Cristina Mesesan
|
iOS + Android
| Cookie Run: Kingdom
Best Teams for Starspire of Resonance in Cookie Run Kingdom

Struggling to find the best teams for Starspire of Resonance in Cookie Run Kingdom? We were at first, but now we've figured it out and are here to help.

Note: This is a work in progress! I add the new tips on how to beat the stages as I unlock them. Since resources are limited, there's only so many stages I can play per day (sadly).

There are a ton of floors to conquer in Starspire of Resonance, and since there are four towers, I figured it'd be best if I shared the teams I used to beat them all.

Of course, if you're just getting started, things will be a little tough - you need to have a lot of cookies unlocked to be able to pass certain floors. 

About Starspire of Resonance

In this event, there are a total of 4 towers that feature 3 elements each. The goal is to form a team for each level, based on the recommended element. You want to activate the buffs that make beating said stage a lot easier, and for that, you need certain cookies. Some stages require Rare cookies, so you need to have those upgraded, too. 

Is it easy? 

Beating all the levels is by no means easy. It's a race against time, since you only have a limited number of Starspire of Resonance Tickets. These refill automatically every day, and you can also purchase 1 extra one (per day) for 300 Crystals.

I've divided this guide into four sections - each one is dedicated to a specific tower, and the rewards you unlock from it.

I would recommend you try to unlock Millennial Tree Cookie and Dark Enchantress Cookie, since they are present in most of the high-level stages!

Frost Herbalist TowerSmithy Tower  |  Lunar Eclipse Tower  |  Heaven Splitter Tower

Frost Herbalist Tower

frost herbalist tower with poison grass and ice
  • Rewards: Orb of Electricity, Orb of Chaos, Orb of Wind
  • Recommended elements: Poison, Grass, Ice

From this tower, you will unlock the orbs needed to upgrade the Heaven Splitter Tower damage.

Tower Level Rec. Elem. Cookies
1 Poison
  • Matcha Cookie
  • Prune Juice Cookie
  • Eternal Sugar Cookie
  • Poison Mushroom Cookie
  • Affogato Cookie
15 Grass
  • Millennial Tree Cookie
  • Camellia Cookie
  • Carrot Cookie
  • Lilac Cookie
  • White Lily Cookie
33 Ice
  • Pinecone Cookie
  • Sherbet Cookie
  • Snow Sugar Cookie
  • Frost Queen Cookie
  • Agar Agar Cookie
41 Poison
  • Matcha Cookie
  • Prune Juice Cookie
  • Eternal Sugar Cookie
  • Poison Mushroom Cookie
  • Affogato Cookie
50 Grass
  • Millennial Tree Cookie
  • Camellia Cookie
  • Silverbell Cookie
  • Lilac Cookie
  • White Lily Cookie
65 Ice
  • Pinecone Cookie
  • Sherbet Cookie
  • Snow Sugar Cookie
  • Frost Queen Cookie
  • Agar Agar Cookie
71 Poison
  • Matcha Cookie
  • Prune Juice Cookie
  • Eternal Sugar Cookie
  • Poison Mushroom Cookie
  • Affogato Cookie
77 Grass
  • Millennial Tree Cookie
  • Camellia Cookie
  • Lilac Cookie
  • White Lily Cookie
83 Ice
  • Pinecone Cookie
  • Sherbet Cookie
  • Snow Sugar Cookie
  • Frost Queen Cookie
  • Agar Agar Cookie
100 Ice
  • Pinecone Cookie
  • Sherbet Cookie
  • Snow Sugar Cookie
  • Frost Queen Cookie
  • Dark Enchantress Cookie
106 Poison
  • Matcha Cookie
  • Prune Juice Cookie
  • Eternal Sugar Cookie
  • Dark Enchantress Cookie
  • Shadow Milk Cookie
112 Grass
  • Millennial Tree Cookie
  • Camellia Cookie
  • Lilac Cookie
  • White Lily Cookie
  • Dark Enchantress Cookie
127 Ice
  • Burning Spice Cookie
  • Shadow Milk Cookie
  • Icicle Yeti Cookie
  • Frost Queen Cookie
  • Dark Enchantress Cookie
141 Poison
  • Matcha Cookie
  • Prune Juice Cookie
  • Eternal Sugar Cookie
  • Dark Enchantress Cookie
  • Shadow Milk Cookie
150 Grass
  • Millennial Tree Cookie
  • Camellia Cookie
  • Fire Spirit Cookie
  • White Lily Cookie
  • Dark Enchantress Cookie
158 Ice
  • Snow Sugar Cookie
  • Pinecone Cookie
  • Millennial Tree Cookie
  • Frost Queen Cookie
  • Dark Enchantress Cookie
171 Poison
  • Prune Juice Cookie
  • Eternal Sugar Cookie
  • Dark Enchantress Cookie
  • Millennial Tree Cookie
179 Grass
  • Millennial Tree Cookie
  • Pure Vanilla Cookie
  • Fire Spirit Cookie
  • White Lily Cookie
  • Dark Enchantress Cookie
  • Use Miraculous Natural Remedy or Explorer's Monocle Treasures
185 Ice
  • Snow Sugar Cookie
  • Pinecone Cookie
  • Icicle Yeti Cookie
  • Frost Queen Cookie
  • Dark Enchantress Cookie
200 Poison, Grass

Smithy Tower

smithy tower for fire, water and steel elements
  • Rewards: Orb of Poison, Orb of Grass, Orb of Ice
  • Recommended elements: Fire, Water, Steel

From this tower you will unlock the orbs needed to upgrade the Frost Herbalist Tower damage.

Tower Level Rec. Elem. Cookies
1 Fire
  • Capsaicin Cookie
  • Pitaya Dragon Cookie
  • Burning Spice Cookie
  • Agar Agar Cookie
  • Fire Spirit Cookie
13 Water
  • Jagae Cookie
  • Crimson Coral Cookie
  • Sea Fairy Cookie
  • Black Pearl Cookie
  • Manju Cookie
25 Steel
  • Hollyberry Cookie
  • Silent Salt Cookie
  • Elder Faerie Cookie
  • Wildberry Cookie
  • Mercurial Knight Cookie
39 Fire
  • Capsaicin Cookie
  • Pitaya Dragon Cookie
  • Burning Spice Cookie
  • Dark Enchantress Cookie
  • Fire Spirit Cookie
50 Water
  • Jagae Cookie
  • Crimson Coral Cookie
  • Sea Fairy Cookie
  • Black Pearl Cookie
  • Manju Cookie
58 Steel
67 Fire
76 Water
91 Steel
100 Steel
109 Fire
122 Water
129 Steel
138 Fire
150 Water
158 Steel
171 Fire
181 Water
189 Steel
200 Fire, Water

Lunar Eclipse Tower

lunar eclipse tower with light darkness and earth elements
  • Rewards: Orb of Fire, Orb of Water, Orb of Steel
  • Recommended elements: Light, Darkness, Earth

From this tower you will unlock the orbs needed to upgrade the Smithy Tower damage.

Tower Level Rec. Elem. Cookies
1 Light
  • Financier Cookie
  • Pure Vanilla Cookie
  • Clotted Cream Cookie
  • Cream Puff Cookie
  • Creme Brulee Cookie
13 Darkness
  • Dark Choco Cookie
  • Silent Salt Cookie
  • Dark Cacao Cookie
  • Choco Drizzle Cookie
  • Devil Cookie
26 Earth
  • Burnt Cheese Cookie
  • Golden Cheese Cookie
  • Mozzarella Cookie
  • Latte Cookie
  • Espresso Cookie
38 Light
50 Darkness
57 Earth
66 Light
81 Darkness
88 Earth
100 Earth
111 Light
123 Darkness
131 Earth
143 Light
150 Darkness
159 Earth
166 Light
173 Darkness
189 Earth
200 Light, Darkness

Heaven Splitter Tower

heaven splitter tower in crk with electricity chaos and wind
  • Rewards: Orb of Earth, Orb of Light, Orb of Darkness
  • Recommended elements: Electricity, Chaos, Wind

From this tower you will unlock the orbs needed to upgrade the Lunar Eclipse Tower damage.

Tower Level Rec. Elem. Cookies
1 Electricity
16 Chaos
31 Wind
45 Electricity
50 Chaos
55 Wind
67 Electricity
75 Chaos
93 Wind
100 Electricity
109 Electricity
118 Chaos
128 Wind
139 Electricity
150 Chaos
158 Wind
166 Electricity
184 Chaos
194 Wind
200 Electricity, Wind

