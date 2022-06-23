Cookie Run: Kingdom collaborates with Honey & Butter for exclusive IRL treats on June 25th

Cookie Run: Kingdom is teaming up with Honey & Butter in an exciting collaboration, letting players experience the popular macron shop with exclusive edition macarons and enamel pins up for grabs. Fans who drop by on June 25th will also meet GingerBrave face-to-face in an epic and memorable encounter.

In Cookie Run: Kingdom's latest collab with Los Angeles macaron shop, Honey & Butter, fans can score exclusive IRL goodies available on June 25th from 10 AM until supplies last. There will also be special complimentary stickers, cool in-game coupon codes and even limited edition postcards to be given away to fans who purchase the collab goods.

If you're eager to meet GingerBrave and buy the special goodies yourself, you can line up starting 6:00 am per Irvine Spectrum Center policy (and not earlier). Wristbands will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Good morning LA! Join us THIS SATURDAY 6/25 at 10 AM PT for a very sweet collab with Honey & Butter at the Irvine Spectrum Center! ???? There'll be exclusive macarons, stickers, pins, and more! Please note that this event is one day only with limited stock ? Don't miss out! pic.twitter.com/GhdzhcxU9p — Cookie Run: Kingdom (@CRKingdomEN) June 22, 2022

In case you're not familiar with the game, Cookie Run: Kingdom lets players build their base in a mobile RPG as they collect over 70 Cookie Run characters each with their own unique appearances and skills. There are more than 250 story levels to explore and tons of interesting truths to uncover.

If you're keen on giving the game a go, you can download Cookie Run: Kingdom on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also head on over to the game's official website to know more about the game, or join the community of followers on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest developments.

