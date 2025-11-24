Cookie Run Kingdom: Glinda Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide [WICKED x CRK]

Glinda Cookie is a collab cookie - CRK x Wicked.

She needs a lot of Cooldown on both Toppings and Beascuit.

It's ideal to deploy Elphaba and Glinda together for the extra buff.

I didn't actually expect to see a collab between Wicked and Cookie Run: Kingdom, but the moment it launched, it definitely put a smile on my face - and I'm sure on yours, too. Everyone's favourite, Glinda, is now a playable cookie that comes with bonuses when deployed alongside Elphaba, and lots and lots of fireworks.

I know, it's a lot - but today's guide will give you some ideas of what build you can make on her, and whether or not it's worth trying to summon her. Let's dive into the Glinda Cookie guide!

About Glinda Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Skill:

Dazzling Presence Glinda Cookie rides in a bubble, flaunting her dazzling presence amidst the spectacular lights and fireworks. Enemies hit by the fireworks have their ATK reduced, and allies in the presence of Glinda Cookie will gain an HP Shield, Healing, and the CRIT%, CRIT DMG buffs. Additionally, Glinda Cookie will receive the I'm the Best! buff. When Elphaba Cookie enters a battle with Glinda Cookie, the Fearless Friendship effect is activated, and the EXP gained by both Cookies increases when clearing a stage. Fireworks Single-hit DMG: 127.8% of ATK

ATK: -20.0% for 15.0 sec; stacks up to x1

HP Shield: 10.0% of Max HP for 5.0 sec

Healing: 57.0% of ATK

CRIT%: +10.0% for 14.0 sec; stacks to to x1

CRIT DMG: +12.5% for 14.0 sec; stacks up to x1

I'm the Best!: ATK +20.0%, DMG Resist +20.0%, for 14.0 sec: stacks up to x1

Fearless Friendship

Elphaba Cookie and Glinda Cookie's ATK +13200, DEF +8500, Max HP +17200

The best Toppings for Glinda Cookie

Glinda Cookie is a cookie, positioned in the She's a cookie, which means

For Glinda Cookie, you want a good amount of Cooldown, but also some ATK. The ideal Toppings are Chocolate Toppings with any of the following stats:

5x Swift Chocolate with Cooldown (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory), ATK (mandatory)

Best Topping Tart

Glinda Cookie's best Beascuit setup

The Topping Tart you should give Glinda Cookie is a Swift Chocolate Tart. With the Choco Tart, she will have all the Cooldown she needs.

When it comes to the Beascuit, I suggest you get some ATK and DMG Resist Bypass. For my Glinda Cookie, I went with a little bit of DMG Resist, too, so she can stay alive for longer.

ATK

DMG Resist Bypass

Cooldown

(optional) DMG Resist

Are Glinda Cookie and Elphaba Cookie good?

The two Wicked collab cookies we got are just like the Sonic or BTS cookies we've seen before, during the other collabs. They are not meta cookies, but they are decent in some matchups. They're also OP in terms of "showing off", but that's not exactly the case here.

If you're someone who likes to collect every single cookie in the game (I like to do that), then you should try to summon them. The CRK x Wicked event also gives time-limited decorations if you use the event gacha, so one way or another, you will end up getting Glinda or Elphaba.

Now about the good or bad part... I couldn't really tell. They seem good on paper, but they don't come close to cookies like Shadow Milk Cookie or Silent Salt Cookie.

Just don't forget to claim the latest Cookie Run Kingdom codes for even more rewards!