Cookie Run Kingdom: Chess Choco Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide
You'll need to know all about the best Chess Choco Cookie Toppings if you want to maximise this Bomber cookie in your Rear line!
| Cookie Run: Kingdom
- Chess Choco Cookie is made up of two twin cookies!
- They need a lot of Cooldown, but also some defensive stats.
- CCC is mainly a "filler" cookie, but it could have some uses if maxed out.
Chess Choco Cookie is, in fact, two cookies acting like one. They are inspired by two pawns (chess pieces) and are, so far, the youngest ones present! The pair has a super fun-looking skill, and if you're curious to know if they're good or not, all you have to do is keep reading.
We have guides for Eternal Sugar Cookie and Hollyberry Cookie, so if you want to learn more about some of the heavyweight champions of the CRK world, these two should do.
But for now, let's dive into the best Chess Choco Cookie Toppings!
About Chess Choco Cookie in Cookie Run: KingdomChess Choco Cookie is a Bomber cookie, positioned in the Rear line. They are an Epic cookie obtainable from the gacha. They will be added to the Mileage Shop and normal gacha after the release event is over.
Skill:
|Chess Time!
|The battlefield turns into a chessboard, and Pawn White Cookie and Pawn Black Cookie take turns to summon chess pieces. The twins open by dealing damage to all enemies, and Pawn White Cookie's White Rook pushes enemies back while Pawn Black Cookie's Black Bishop sends them flying. The White Rook buffs the team with Rook's Blessing while the Black Bishop inflicts Bishop's Judgment upon all enemies. After the game of chess is over, the chessboard shatters, dealing additional damage to all enemies, and Pawn White Cookie inflicts the White Rook debuff upon the enemy with the highest ATK while Pawn Black Cookie inflicts the Black Bishop debuff. If the two debuffs are applied simultaneously, they will trigger Checkmate. If you manage to protect the queen and reach the other end of the board... perhaps, the pawn may be promoted?
|
The best Chess Choco Cookie Toppings
I believe you want to give your Chess Choco Cookie some Cooldown. The ideal Toppings they want are the Resonant Toppings (Gambit ones), but you can also try the regular ones if you don't have the Resonant:
- 5x Gambit Chocolate with Cooldown (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory), ATK or HP
- 5x Swift Chocolate with Cooldown (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory), ATK or HP
Best Topping TartThe Topping Tart you should give them is the matching Swift Chocolate Tart. With the Tart + Toppings combo, you'll grant Chess Choco even more Cooldown.
Chess Choco Cookie's best Beascuit setup
For the Beascuit, I aimed for a little bit of ATK as well as some defences. I gave my Chess Choco Cookie a mix of Cooldown, ATK and DMG Resist, which is the safest option given that it's just an Epic cookie.
Pick any of these stats for your Chess Choco's Beascuit:
- ATK
- Cooldown
- DMG Resist
- DMG Resist Bypass
Is Chess Choco Cookie good?If I were to be really honest, I don't think CCC comes anywhere close to any of the other top-tier ones in the current meta. Of course, they can't compare to Shadow Milk Cookie or Burning Spice Cookie, but they also don't come close to how strong other Bombers (like Prune Juice Cookie) are.
I'd suggest you get one or two copies of CCC just for the collection, and then focus on others or just save up your Cookie Cutters/Crystals.
And that's it for the best Chess Choco Cookie Toppings! Oh, and in case you need more Crystals, make sure you redeem the latest Cookie Run Kingdom codes!