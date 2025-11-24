Cookie Run Kingdom: Chess Choco Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide

You'll need to know all about the best Chess Choco Cookie Toppings if you want to maximise this Bomber cookie in your Rear line!

Chess Choco Cookie is made up of two twin cookies!

They need a lot of Cooldown, but also some defensive stats.

CCC is mainly a "filler" cookie, but it could have some uses if maxed out.

Chess Choco Cookie is, in fact, two cookies acting like one. They are inspired by two pawns (chess pieces) and are, so far, the youngest ones present! The pair has a super fun-looking skill, and if you're curious to know if they're good or not, all you have to do is keep reading.

But for now, let's dive into the best Chess Choco Cookie Toppings!

About Chess Choco Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Skill:

Chess Time! The battlefield turns into a chessboard, and Pawn White Cookie and Pawn Black Cookie take turns to summon chess pieces. The twins open by dealing damage to all enemies, and Pawn White Cookie's White Rook pushes enemies back while Pawn Black Cookie's Black Bishop sends them flying. The White Rook buffs the team with Rook's Blessing while the Black Bishop inflicts Bishop's Judgment upon all enemies. After the game of chess is over, the chessboard shatters, dealing additional damage to all enemies, and Pawn White Cookie inflicts the White Rook debuff upon the enemy with the highest ATK while Pawn Black Cookie inflicts the Black Bishop debuff. If the two debuffs are applied simultaneously, they will trigger Checkmate. If you manage to protect the queen and reach the other end of the board... perhaps, the pawn may be promoted? White Rook DMG: x4 hits over 0.6 sec, 159.5% of ATK per hit

Black Bishop DMG: x3 hits over 0.9 sec, 209.4% of ATK per hit

Chessboard Single-hit DMG: 358.6% of ATK

Rook's Blessing: ATK +15.0%, DMG Resist +20.0% for 10 sec; stacks up to x1

Bishop's Judgment: taken DMG +15.0%, ATK SPD -25.0% for 12 sec; stacks up to x1

White Rook: DEF -15.0% until the end of battle; stacks up to x1

Black Bishop: ATK -20.0% until the end of battle; stacks up to x1

Checkmate

Triggers when White Rook and Black Bishop are applied simultaneously after their duration is over

Stun: 2 sec

Single-hit DMG (World Exploration Bosses): 542.0% of ATK

Checkmate (World Exploration Bosses): ATK -25.0%, DEF -50.0%, taken CRIT DMG +35.0%, taken DMG +65.0% for 15 sec; stacks up to x1

Single-hit DMG (Others): 73.2% of ATK

Checkmate (Others): ATK -20.0%, DEF -20.0%, taken CRIT DMG +15.0% for 3 sec; stacks up to x1

The best Chess Choco Cookie Toppings

Chess Choco Cookie is a cookie, positioned in the Rear line. They are an Epic cookie obtainable from the gacha. They will be added to the Mileage Shop and normal gacha after the release event is over.

I believe you want to give your Chess Choco Cookie some Cooldown. The ideal Toppings they want are the Resonant Toppings (Gambit ones), but you can also try the regular ones if you don't have the Resonant:

5x Gambit Chocolate with Cooldown (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory), ATK or HP

with Cooldown (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory), ATK or HP 5x Swift Chocolate with Cooldown (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory), ATK or HP

Best Topping Tart

Chess Choco Cookie's best Beascuit setup

The Topping Tart you should give them is the matching Swift Chocolate Tart. With the Tart + Toppings combo, you'll grant Chess Choco even more Cooldown.

For the Beascuit, I aimed for a little bit of ATK as well as some defences. I gave my Chess Choco Cookie a mix of Cooldown, ATK and DMG Resist, which is the safest option given that it's just an Epic cookie.

Pick any of these stats for your Chess Choco's Beascuit:

ATK

Cooldown

DMG Resist

DMG Resist Bypass

Is Chess Choco Cookie good?

If I were to be really honest, I don't think CCC comes anywhere close to any of the other top-tier ones in the current meta. Of course, they can't compare to Shadow Milk Cookie or Burning Spice Cookie , but they also don't come close to how strong other Bombers (like Prune Juice Cookie) are.

I'd suggest you get one or two copies of CCC just for the collection, and then focus on others or just save up your Cookie Cutters/Crystals.

