CookieRun: Crumble is an upcoming idle RPG in DevSisters' popular franchise, now in pre-registration

CookieRun: Crumble, the newest entry in the franchise, has opened pre-registration

This new spin on the format introduces auto-battler and deck-building elements

Play as novice cookies taking on villains who quickly find themselves in over their heads

DevSister's CookieRun series is undoubtedly one of the most popular on mobile and has a surprisingly lengthy history on the platform. So it's no surprise they're still bringing out new and exciting releases, including the upcoming idle RPG CookieRun: Crumble, which has just opened pre-registration.

CookieRun: Crumble sees you leading a group of down-on-their-luck cookies in battling the forces of evil... or at least their crumbs. Of course, they quickly find themselves way in over their heads, but fortunately, alternative-universe versions of your favourite cookies will be able to join them as they head into battle.

Fresh out of the oven

CookieRun: Crumble will be the latest spin on the franchise's formula since CookieRun: OvenSmash earlier this year, and already it's looking to explore new mechanics and elements. This includes mixing deck-builder elements and auto-battler gameplay with classic elements of the CookieRun format, including its various confectionary characters.

Those who pre-register will be able to help the community earn their way to more lucrative launch rewards, with x50 Premium Cookie Cutters and x50 Premium Pet Tickets just for signing up. Oh, and did I mention pets? Yes, alongside creating your own team, you'll also pair them with pets that have an active effect on gameplay.

I'm interested to see how well CookieRun: Crumble is received by fans. It seems to be an attempt to mix up the usual approach to the franchise, but at the same time, I've hardly ever warmed to auto-battlers. You may feel different, though! So if you're interested, be sure to pre-register!

Looking to experience some other upcoming big hits on mobile? Then be sure to check out our constantly updated list of the best mobile games in soft launch! Featuring some of the most interesting upcoming games you can play ahead of their official release.