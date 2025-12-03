Cookie Run: Kingdom opens the Arcade Arena and Winter Night Campfire in its December update

Wicked Cookies

The new Arcade Arena introduces four rotating battle seasons

Winter Night Campfire adds a cosy cooking minigame

Oz-themed Special Costumes, seasonal events, and trade missions

Cookie Run: Kingdom’s December update is here, and the holiday season is kicking off with something a little unexpected. The Wicked Cookies have officially stepped into the Kingdom, and they’re bringing an entire Arcade Arena with them, with a rotating set of battle formats, seasonal rules, and a surprisingly competitive energy for something built around cookies throwing hands.

The Arcade Arena is rolling out in four back-to-back mini-seasons throughout December. Each one swaps in new team sizes, different eligible Cookies, and occasionally a bit of chaos courtesy of Elphaba Cookie and Glinda Cookie, who are the Arena’s headliners this time around. Their themed modes range from a 5v5 Epic-only brawl to a Legendary-tier showdown, and eventually a 7v7 Ultimate Clash where Wicked Cookies get full Safeguard status.

The Arena comes with its own progression system, too. Your tier resets each season, and your rewards depend on how far you climb before the tallying period locks matches. You’ll earn Arcade Arena Coins by winning battles and spend them in a rotating shop that changes inventory every season.

If that all sounds intense, the other half of the update goes in the opposite direction. Winter Night Campfire is a cosy little cooking-and-timing minigame where you roast ingredients for visiting Cookies and try not to burn everything to ash. Ingredients unlock as you level up the campsite, recipes get trickier as you go, and a new chocolate item introduces a little fun on the side.

There are also new Special Costumes for Lemon Cookie, Mercurial Knight Cookie, and Cloud Haetae Cookie, styled after classic Oz archetypes. If you pull them, their stories unfold through the Costume Gacha events running alongside the Arena challenges and trade-focused missions that help you farm seasonal rewards.

It’s a pretty stacked update for the first week of December. And if you’re jumping in, don’t forget to check our Cookie Run: Kingdom codes page so you don’t miss any of the freebies floating around during the season!