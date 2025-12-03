Three Kingdoms: Grand Strategy will bring its battlefields to iOS in 2026

Another entry into the Three Kingdoms adaptations

Three Kingdoms: Grand Strategy is headed to iOS next year

Expect large-scale battles, faction management, and legendary generals

The game is slated for a March 31st, 2026 launch

If you’ve spent any time browsing the App Store or, honestly, even our own site, you’ll know that the Three Kingdoms era might be one of the most recycled settings in mobile gaming. You can throw a virtual rock and hit five different adaptations, each promising its own take on Cao Cao, Liu Bei, and the endless cycle of alliances, betrayals, and beautifully impractical battlefield headgear.

So, the arrival of Three Kingdoms: Grand Strategy on iOS doesn’t come as a shock, but if you happen to enjoy this particular period (or just like strategising your way through ancient chaos), having one more option in the pile isn’t a bad thing at all.

The pitch remains familiar: build up your territories, recruit generals with enough plot armour to survive anything, and send out armies that actually require some tactical thought. Managing resources, choosing when to fight or negotiate, and quietly judging your enemies' decisions all come with the territory.

There’s also the political side of things – alliances, rivalries, and the occasional peace treaty that absolutely will not last. It’s something we’ve seen commonly in Three Kingdoms adaptations, and Grand Strategy looks to do the same by letting you shape the rise and fall of factions however you like.

Gameplay details are still fairly light for now, but we know it’s going to be all about planning ahead, expanding your control, managing your officers, and proving you’ve got the strategic brainpower to unify the land when countless others failed. And if the era’s already your comfort food, well, here’s one more helping.

Three Kingdoms: Grand Strategy is expected to launch on March 31st, 2026, so there’s still a bit of waiting ahead. In the meantime, our list of the top strategy games on iOS has plenty of battles you can jump into immediately!