Cookie Run: Kingdom adds Crunchy Chip Cookie as a new cookie in the latest update to the mobile RPG

Devsisters Corporation has announced an exciting update for Cookie Run: Kingdom, the popular and delightfully sweet RPG on mobile. The newest update is letting new cookie Crunchy Chip Cookie (Epic/Ranged/Front) join the fray along with plenty of in-game events that players can experience after the maintenance update on May 26th (US) and May 27th (KR).

In the latest patch for Cookie Run: Kingdom, players can look forward to the captain of the Cream Wolves as he continues to protect the borders of the Dark Cacao Kingdom ("The Cream Wolves and I make a great team!"). Crunchy Chip Cookie will feature the vocal chops of Justice Washington for the English version, with the talents of Changwook Kwon, Nobuyuki Hiyama, Yu Zheng Chang and Kornvish Chanpiengsri for the Korean, Japanese, Taiwanese and Thai versions respectively.

The update also includes a Cookie Level Support System with limited experience share, a Cookie Level Cap at 70, and changes to the Super Mayhem Mode system, all of which you can discover more about when the patch officially rolls out after the maintenance period.

If you're keen on giving the game a go and joining in on the latest update, you can download Cookie Run: Kingdom on the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page for more info or have a look at the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments.

