Color x Warriors: Merge War lets you restore colours to a fading world across an auto-battler, out now

Starboom Game has announced the official launch of Color x Warriors: Merge War, the studio's vibrant new strategy RPG that's ideal for casual play. As you might have guessed from the title, there is indeed much ado about colours here, as you've been tasked with restoring the faded colours of a warring world across this merge-based auto-battler.

Out now on Android, the strategy roguelike also offers plenty of tactical tricks you can tinker around with, mainly because you'll be strategising the best synthesis for your mushroom heroes. It's all about merging too as you recruit more than 50 different kinds of warriors to your cause, with five factions that are aligned with specific hues and special abilities.

I do like the idea of colour-based skills, and with the auto-chess mechanics here, it seems like Color x Warriors: Merge War is shaping up to be an enjoyable time-waster that's easy to pick up and play when you're out and about.

Oh, and there's an AFK system as well, which is perfect for busy bees who can't be bothered with the daily grind. I know how appealing that is personally, so idle elements are very much welcome indeed.

Now, for social butterflies, you'll be happy to know there's global PvP rankings to conquer too - or if you're more of a lone wolf, the PvE campaigns should be enough to keep your hands full.

In the meantime, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking it out on Google Play. It's free-to-play with in-app purchases.