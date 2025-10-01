Chaos Zero Nightmare crosses two million pre-registrations ahead of its launch in October

And still counting

Two million pre-registrations crossed, rewards for everyone

Popularity boosted after the Tokyo Game Show 2025

The roguelike RPG is set for a global launch on October 22nd

The grimdark aesthetic isn’t new - Warhammer coined it decades ago. But it’s not every day you see it seep into anime-styled RPGs. Smilegate’s Chaos Zero Nightmare is going all the way in, and judging by the response so far, players are more than ready to embrace it.

The upcoming dark fantasy roguelike has already crossed two million pre-registrations ahead of launch later this month. Momentum picked up after a showcase at Tokyo Game Show 2025, where Chaos Zero Nightmare drew attention for its card-based roguelike combat, slick animation, and brutal atmosphere.

A limited playtest earlier this month gave the community a chance to sample the action firsthand, and feedback was strong enough that the developers are already preparing a Developer Commentary video in early October to show how that input is shaping the final build.

So, what exactly makes Chaos Zero Nightmare stand out in a market already full of gacha-driven RPGs? For one, it doesn’t hold back on the brutality. Your squad of Protos, mostly comprising anime girls, aren’t just posing dramatically while monsters flail around them.

Missions can end with agents being viciously torn apart, silhouetted or not, driving home the danger of taking on The Blue Pot, the spreading Chaos corrupting the world. All of that comes with a side of roguelike, with card-driven mechanics shaping every battle and forcing you to adapt on the fly.

Pair that with the striking art direction and some unnerving creature designs, and you've got an RPG that's trying hard to set itself apart from the usual glossy anime fare.

Chaos Zero Nightmare is set to release on iOS and Android on October 22nd.