Coffee Talk episode one drops on iOS and Android, offering calming visual novel, barista fun

Talk it out

Coffee Talk is out now on iOS and Android as its first episode drops today

Serve customers in an urban fantasy setting, helping them address their problems

Meet interesting people, serve warming drinks and enjoy a relaxed lo-fi atmosphere

Ah, coffee, the lifeblood of sleep-deprived students, writers and anyone who needs caffeine in a package more socially acceptable and stylish than an energy drink. But for some, this is also a means of relaxation, or so I'm told, which is exactly what Coffee Talk offers as episode one drops today.

Coffee Talk puts you into the shoes of a humble barista tending a cafe. Your job is to listen to your customers' problems and whip up a warming drink to help lift their spirits. It just so happens that your customers can range from humans, to orcs, elves and even demons.

Yes, given that it was first announced way back in 2019, it's not surprising there's a hint of the then-popular urban fantasy trend about this. It's not quite dated, but I can bet that some of you are likely to warm to this more than others.

Talking shop

Coffee Talk has a lot of interesting aspects to it, with its pixel art aesthetic and the aforementioned urban fantasy setting. But at its core, the appeal here is exploring the stories of each of the distinctive characters that step into your cafe.

Not only that, but you'll get to enjoy a slow-paced, jazzy, lo-fi soundtrack to accompany your evening events. And while I can't imagine being the kind of person who sits down for a cup of coffee and a chat (I tend to use it as fuel for writing more than anything), I can see the appeal, not least in meeting the interesting characters that cross the threshold.

Fancy checking out some other interesting happenings on mobile? Well then, our reviews are the place to be! Take on a more intimate look into the human brain with our Mind Shaper review and find out what this psychological point-and-click adventure has to offer!