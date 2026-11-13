Warhammer Survivors reveals its roadmap, with new characters, weapons and cross-save on the way

Mind the rats

Free updates add characters, weapons and QoL improvements

Cross-save will let you carry progress between platforms

A larger content update remains under wraps as [REDACTED]

One of my colleagues gave Warhammer Survivors a go this week and lasted about a minute before a stampede of rats ran them over. The weekend has since been set aside for revenge. Good timing, because Auroch Digital has just revealed a roadmap for the Survivors-like, which is out now on iOS and Android, and there’s a lot more on the way to die to.

Most of the roadmap includes free updates over the next few months, adding new characters and weapons to both the Warhammer 40,000 and Age of Sigmar halves, along with QoL fixes. Smaller patches will fill the gaps between the bigger drops, with some of them landing before the end of the year.

Cross-save is coming as well, and since it launched on just about everything at once (phones, Switch, PlayStation, Xbox and PC), being able to carry a run’s worth of unlocks from the sofa to the tube is the update I’d look forward to most. The bigger piece of content is still under wraps, listed only as [REDACTED], with a few clues tucked into the roadmap image for anyone who fancies some detective work.

Our Warhammer Survivors review is live now too, and Iwan’s verdict is that it’s got the heart, but not the spark. The office hasn’t agreed on it either, as this week’s Wrapp makes fairly clear. The thing is, Vampire Survivors didn’t arrive fully formed.

A lot of what people love about it came in over years of updates and expansions, and the version on your phone now is a very different beast from the one that first went viral. Heart’s the harder thing to patch in. If Auroch keeps this pace, I’d back the spark to show up sooner rather than later.

Warhammer Survivors is out now on the App Store and Google Play.

And if the rats keep winning, our list of this week’s new mobile games is somewhere else to spend the weekend.