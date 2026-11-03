Clone Drone in the Danger Zone finally drops release date for mobile version

Clone Drone in the Danger Zone is finally coming to mobile

The release date has been set for November 12th on iOS and Android

Clone Drone sees you uploaded into the body of a robotic gladiator battling for your freedom

Action is arguably the cornerstone of gaming as a medium. Whether it's jumping Koopas or stacking blocks as the music increases in pace, excitement and thrills serve as the foundation for so many classics. And believe me when I say Clone Drone in the Danger Zone, releasing November 12th, is no different.

Clone Drone puts you in the shoes of a human gladiator, uploading yourself into the body of customisable robotic fighters in an arena, overseen by an evil empire of intelligent machines. It's up to you to survive the arena, link up with the resistance and fight back against your robotic overlords.

Robot Rock

As you might expect, that means visceral thrills as your body is sliced apart in real time, and vice versa. You'll need to customise your body to deal with the inevitable damage, as limbs and parts are blasted off thanks to the voxel engine. It's not exactly Unreal Engine-quality graphics, but I think it serves its purpose more than enough.

And while not explicitly stated, Clone Drone's 10th anniversary update is also set to drop on the 12th, coming packed with a host of new content. That includes new challenges, endless mode levels and quality-of-life updates, so there'll be even more to sink your manipulators into!

With its mix of single-player, action-packed gameplay alongside a simple but surprisingly robust narrative, not to mention co-operative play and PvP, Clone Drone in the Danger Zone comes jam-packed with stuff to do, no matter where your tastes might lie!

Still, you've got a while to wait before Clone Drone lands on mobile. So if you need something to occupy you in the meantime, why not check out our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far) to see some of our choice picks you can play right now?