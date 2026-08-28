Vampire Survivors promises plenty of characters, weapons, and an XL stage for you to bite into with Legacy of the Bloodmoon

The 8th expansion has arrived

10 new characters and more than 16 weapons

Mega-sized stage to explore

Scintillating new narrative to discover

There seems to be no end to poncle's quest for world domination, as Legacy of the Bloodmoon is launching today to make Vampire Survivors even more awesome. As we initially covered four days ago, this marks the 8th expansion for the roguelike "bullet heaven" that's spawned its own sub-genre (they're calling it a "survivaton" now), and welcomes more than 10 new characters to the fray.

Honestly, with a brand new XL stage for you to test 16+ new weapons on, it's hard to believe the update comes for only £0.99 - but alas, it does, and life is better for it. Poncle is being extra generous with its 2022 Legacy of the Moonspell expansion at a reduced price of £0.99 too, by the way, so you'll get to enjoy more content for the price of a cup of coffee.

Headlining the new characters is Malice Bloodmoon, the ruler of - as you might expect - Clan Bloodmoon. The narrative takes you through her quest to uncover the history of her clan, which will inevitably take you to Bloodmoon Manor - the aforementioned XL stage.

And with that comes cool new weapons you can wield, from the Scarlet Needle you can impale your enemies with to the classic FireBall, which is, well, a fire ball. And to top it all off, you'll get to rock out with 8 new music tracks so you can eliminate your foes with flair.

Suffice it to say there's plenty for you to sink your fangs into this weekend within Vampire Survivors, so if you're keen on joining in, you can download it as free-to-play with in-app purchases on iOS and Android today.

And just in case it doesn't satiate you, perhaps our list of the best games like Vampire Survivors can help you find something similar!