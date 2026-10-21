Clash Royale: The Grand Arena blazes past Kickstarter goal in under an hour

Clash Royale's upcoming tabletop adaptation, The Grand Arena, has blazed past its Kickstarter goals

The Grand Arena translates Supercell's hit tower defence to tabletop courtesy of Maestro Media

It follows on from the equally successful campaign for Clash of Clans: The Epic Raid

It seems that we'll soon be seeing Clash Royale join Clash of Clans on the tabletop, as The Grand Arena, the upcoming spinoff from publisher Maestro Media in collaboration with Supercell, has blazed past its Kickstarter goal. Now at $82,000, more than three times the original goal, it seems we'll soon be seeing The Grand Arena grace stores.

If you're not familiar, Maestro Media previously worked with Supercell to bring Clash of Clans: The Epic Raid to dining-room tables the world over. It translated the hit RTS into a multiplayer board game that featured the same base-building and base-raiding action of the original. Seemingly, The Epic Raid was successful enough to warrant further collaborations between the two companies.

Enter the Arena

The Grand Arena, meanwhile, offers a dual-track tower-defence experience, where you and a friend battle it out to both defend your own lane and overwhelm the other, using deck-building elements to slowly overcome your foe. It's a pretty straightforward translation of the original Clash Royale to the board game genre.

The Kickstarter is still underway, and there are further stretch goals promised, although for the moment the only one that's visible is the upgraded acrylic standees for the tokens used in The Grand Arena. No doubt if the campaign keeps doing well, we'll see some further updates and offers, however.

It's gratifying, as a fan of tabletop, to see mobile making the jump to board games. I think that one of the things we've lost in the digital age is the simple pleasure of tokens and cardboard cut-outs, and what better way to combine the two than enjoying your favourite video game for family game night?

But I'm sure for many of you the humble smartphone will always have your heart. So why not dip into our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far) to see some choice picks that we think are worth playing?