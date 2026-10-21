Hearthstone brings on the Old Gods for you to command in Reign of the Black Empire

Hearthstone's Reign of the Black Empire expansion adds a host of new content

Recruit Old Gods like C'Thun and N'Zoth to join your deck with game-changing abilities

Use the new keyword Assemble to create distinct minions with powerful combinations

Like any good fantasy universe, World of Warcraft has a wealth of created history and worldbuilding to draw from. And there's plenty of that in Hearthstone, especially with the launch of their most eldritch expansion yet, Reign of the Black Empire and its introduction of the terrifying Old Gods!

Reign of the Black Empire sees things go particularly eldritch with the introduction of the Old Gods. C'Thun, N'Zoth, Yogg-Saron and Y'Shaarj all join the world of Hearthstone, but only one of these powerful beings can be added to your deck at a time. However, their game-changing abilities will more than make up for that scarcity.

Look out! He's got fifty syllables in his name!

If you'd prefer to take on the Old Gods rather than stand with them, you can also bring the new Titan-Forged cards to your deck instead. Alongside the Old Gods themselves, these additions make for a compelling new way to play Hearthstone, and some grand cosmic scale to the universe.

But, those're just the most visible additions (literally, they're quite big), as what'll be more pertinent for longtime Hearthstone players is the addition of a brand-new keyword! The Assemble keyword will let you combine certain minions to create entirely new creations to adapt to how each match moves.

I wouldn't blame you for being overwhelmed if you're a first-timer. But if you're willing to give Hearthstone a chance, you'll also find that the new Journey system offers a way to ease you into the action by bringing together quests, tasks and rewards in one place!

And if taking on all opponents and proving your worth in the multiplayer arena is the sort of thing you like, why not see what else there is to challenge? We've got our choice picks for you in our list of the unrivalled multiplayer games on Android!