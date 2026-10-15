Clash Royale is the next Supercell hit to come to tabletop, with an upcoming Kickstarter project

Clash Royale is the latest Supercell game to make its way to tabletop

A new Kickstarter is set to start later this month as Supercell partners with Maestro Media

Clash Royale: The Grand Arena boasts a dual-lane design, upgrades and iconic characters

What's old is new again, and nowadays the humble board game has become something of a staple. Heck, even the biggest developers on the planet are getting in on it! Because Supercell, not satisfied with bringing Clash of Clans to players worldwide, are also set to launch a new Kickstarter for a Clash Royale board game later this year!

Clash Royale: The Grand Arena sees Supercell once again teaming up with Maestro Media, the company that also helped bring Clash of Clans: The Epic Raid to kitchen tables worldwide. The Grand Arena looks to adapt the tower defence gameplay from the original, with two lanes and expanding decks of characters and upgrades as players compete to outsmart one another.

Everything on the table

It may seem a little archaic, or outdated, to go from digital to physical. But in the Nordic region, where Supercell is from, tabletop is alive and well. In fact, earlier this year while on holiday I spotted Clash of Clans: The Epic Raid, and its expansions, taking pride of place at Faraos Cigarer, one of the largest store chains of its kind in Denmark.

And it makes sense when you think about it. Supercell clearly want to achieve what Angry Birds has done, in expanding their games beyond the screen and into merchandising. With a potential upcoming Netflix series to look forward to, keeping the brand recognition of Supercell's big hits alive for family game night is a smart move.

Keep your eyes peeled for the Clash Royale: The Grand Arena Kickstarter arriving later this October!

And if you need something to play right now that's new to mobile and might prove to be the next big hit, why not check out our latest list of the five new mobile games to try this week? That's where we collate some of the most interesting launches from the last seven days, which we think are worth a try!