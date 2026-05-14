Clash Royale removes XP and King’s Journey in major progression overhaul

A long-overdue reset

Clash Royale removes XP and King’s Journey in May 26 update

New Collection Level ties progression directly to your cards

King Tower and Mastery systems reworked for clearer rewards

Progression in Clash Royale has been a bit of a mess for a while now, and Supercell finally seems ready to admit it. The next update, arriving May 26th, doesn’t just tweak things around the edges. It tears out some of the oldest systems and replaces them with something much easier to follow.

The biggest change is the removal of King’s Journey and XP. Both systems are being scrapped entirely, which is a pretty bold move considering how long they’ve been part of the game. In their place is Collection Level, a much more straightforward way of tracking progress. Instead of juggling XP values, your level is now based on the total levels of every card you own, with extra weight given to Evolutions and Heroes.

It sounds simple because it is. Every card upgrade adds to your overall level, regardless of rarity. Which means even the cards you’ve ignored for years suddenly contribute to your progression. That alone changes how you look at your collection, especially if you’ve been focusing on just one or two decks.

King Tower progression shifts alongside it. Rather than being tied to XP, your King Tower Level now increases based on how many cards you’ve upgraded. Importantly, nothing gets rolled back. Your level either stays where it is or moves up, so there’s no downside to the change.

Mastery is also being reworked to feel more consistent. Tasks are easier to complete, and rewards are being redistributed so they line up better with actual progression instead of feeling disconnected from what you’re trying to achieve.

Outside of progression, there’s still a fair bit coming with the update. A new mode, a new Evolution, and a new Hero are all included, with another card and the return of C.H.A.O.S Mode scheduled for July.

The TDLR: King’s Journey and XP are gone, replaced by Collection Level, which ties progression directly to your cards, while King Tower and Mastery systems are reworked to feel clearer and more rewarding without taking anything away from existing players.

If you’re trying to figure out how this shakes up the current meta, our Clash Royale tier list is worth a look before you jump back in.