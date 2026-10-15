Feed the Deep takes the creator of Fruit Ninja into the depths of an eldritch nightmare

From slicing fruit to feeding something at the bottom of the ocean

Explore shifting underwater caves before oxygen runs out

Collect resources to unlock better gear and upgrades

Android and console versions arrive in 2027

Luke Muscat’s CV reads a bit oddly in order. Fruit Ninja, Jetpack Joyride, and then an eldritch thing at the bottom of the ocean that needs feeding. Somewhere along the way, the fruit stopped being the thing in danger.

That last one is Feed the Deep, and it’s spreading out. Having launched on Steam and then iOS, Muscat’s solo roguelike is heading to Android and console. Iwan covered it ahead of the iOS launch last year and made it very clear he wouldn’t be cave diving himself.

You’re a diver working through a system of undersea caves that rearranges itself every run. It’s dark down there, and your oxygen won’t last forever. The local wildlife takes a dim view of visitors too.

Whatever you haul back up gets traded for upgrades and new gear, and it all takes its cues from Dome Keeper and Spelunky. You can go at it fast and aggressively or take your time and drop markers to find your way back out. Cedar Jones, who worked on Jetpack Joyride, is back on soundtrack duty as well.

Roguelikes aren’t really where my hours have gone, and there are more of them on mobile than I can keep track of at this point. This one gets a pass from me. Not because of thalassophobia, of course. Muscat built almost all of Feed the Deep himself, and someone with two of the biggest mobile hits on his CV didn’t have to do that.

Feed the Deep is out now on the App Store, free to download. The Android and console versions are due in 2027, with no firmer date than that yet.

No fruit gets sliced at any point, for the record. Whatever’s down there clearly has a bigger appetite.

If you’ve already fed it, our list of the best roguelikes on Android is the next stop.