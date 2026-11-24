Lootbox RPG has introduced its biggest update yet with the debut of update 2.0

It adds five new regions, a huge variety of bosses and boosts the level cap

And it introduces base building!

With a name like Lootbox RPG, it's not hard to see developer Mario Gaida's turn-based dungeon crawler is a bit of a snapshot of 2019, back when lootboxes were all the rage. But, while lootboxes have gone the way of the DoDo, Lootbox RPG is still going strong with its largest update yet that comes absolutely jam-packed with content!

I really do mean largest too. Just for a taster, the 2.0 update for Lootbox RPG includes five new regions to explore, including an icy spire and sweltering desert pyramid, alongside a host of new bosses to face in these areas. You can now reach up to level 60 and gear level 70, offering even more opportunities for insane levels of power.

Looted

That's hardly even the biggest addition because, yes, as you may have read in the headline, Lootbox RPG is adding base building! You'll be able to mine for resources, research ways to upgrade your base and defend it against raiders.

Again, it's interesting to see Lootbox RPG, a dungeon crawler at least partially built around parodying some elements of what, at the time, were an infamous part of gaming, suddenly embrace new trends such as base building. That's not to say it's a bad thing, but definitely interesting to note.

Either way, Lootbox RPG's 2.0 update, available now, includes a whole host of new additions. All of this is built on an RPG that already has hours' worth of content to explore. So if you were interested, you can find Lootbox RPG available to play on iOS and Android today!

In the meantime, if you fancy even more RPG action but simply don't know where to start, then we've got you covered. Take a look at our list of the best RPGs on Android to find some choice picks we think are worth playing right now!