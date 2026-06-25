FIFA Heroes kicks off on mobile with IShowSpeed, Central Cee and football stars

Five-a-side football and ridiculous superpowers

FIFA Heroes is now available on iOS and Android

IShowSpeed, Central Cee and professional footballers all join the playable roster

Two-minute 5v5 matches trade realism for arcade abilities and hero powers

At some point, the line between watching football and being part of it stopped being clear. iShowSpeed has spent years reacting to the game in front of tens of millions of people, and now FIFA Heroes has made him a playable character in it. It does feel like the logical next step, even if it would have sounded strange five years ago.

FIFA Heroes is out now on iOS and Android, and the roster tells you everything about what it's going for. Speed is in here, Central Cee is in here, J Balvin and Brazilian creator Luva de Pedreiro are in here, alongside the likes of Enzo Fernández and João Pedro.

It's an official FIFA product built around the idea that football culture includes streamers, rappers, and online communities as well, in addition to clubs and athletes. Central Cee's involvement comes with exclusive unreleased music on the soundtrack, too, which is either a nice touch or an odd flex depending on how you feel about that sort of thing.

The game itself is 5v5, matches run about two minutes, and everyone on the pitch has superpowers. Teleport dribbles, flaming shots, magnetic tackles, and magical barriers on your goal. It's not trying to be EA FC.

Progression runs through collecting and upgrading heroes, climbing ranked leagues, and seasonal content drops. Arenas range from a neon cyberpunk rooftop to something called the Bifrost pitch, which is apparently Norse-themed. Why not.

iShowSpeed alone has over 55 million YouTube subscribers, so FIFA Heroes isn't short of a marketing vehicle. If you grew up like me playing Head Soccer and wondered what it would look like with an actual budget and a FIFA licence behind it, this is probably the closest answer you're getting.

Check out our list of the best sports games on iOS for more!