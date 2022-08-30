Chrono Legacy tier list - All heroes ranked by their class

: August 30, 2022, re-checked the tier list

In this article, we're going to dive into a complete Chrono Legacy tier list where we've listed all the characters that have been released in the game, to date.

Chrono Legacy is a strategy RPG developed and published by 37Games Global that was released worldwide a few days ago. If you're planning to have a good start in the game, then picking the best heroes is a must - and what better way to do so, than consult a comprehensive tier list that has all the heroes divided by class? That's exactly what we've done below. We have divided this tier list into the hero roles: Tank, Warrior, Mage, Archer, Support and Assassin.

The best heroes in Chrono Legacy

The heroes each have a unique set of perks that makes them more (or less) viable depending on the enemy you're up against. That being said, you might need to swap out some of the heroes in order to have a better chance of winning the battles in the later stages of the game.

Early on, you can probably win every encounter by simply dropping a bunch of heroes together without any synergy whatsoever; however, the more you advance, the more each skill and element matters. Having the heroes with mainly the S-tier heroes will make a huge difference, so we recommend you try to obtain them from the gacha. The following Chrono Legacy codes are definitely going to come in handy in that regard!

So without further ado, click on the big blue button below to check our Chrono Legacy tier list!

Original article by Sumant Meena, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.