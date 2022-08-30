Chrono Legacy tier list - All heroes ranked by their class
In this article, we're going to dive into a complete Chrono Legacy tier list where we've listed all the characters that have been released in the game, to date.
Chrono Legacy is a strategy RPG developed and published by 37Games Global that was released worldwide a few days ago. If you're planning to have a good start in the game, then picking the best heroes is a must - and what better way to do so, than consult a comprehensive tier list that has all the heroes divided by class? That's exactly what we've done below. We have divided this tier list into the hero roles: Tank, Warrior, Mage, Archer, Support and Assassin.
The best heroes in Chrono LegacyThe heroes each have a unique set of perks that makes them more (or less) viable depending on the enemy you're up against. That being said, you might need to swap out some of the heroes in order to have a better chance of winning the battles in the later stages of the game.
Early on, you can probably win every encounter by simply dropping a bunch of heroes together without any synergy whatsoever; however, the more you advance, the more each skill and element matters. Having the heroes with mainly the S-tier heroes will make a huge difference, so we recommend you try to obtain them from the gacha. The following Chrono Legacy codes are definitely going to come in handy in that regard!
Chrono Legacy - Best Warrior Heroes
Hua Mulan is a legendary folk heroine from Chinese history. Mulan is the best warrior hero available. She deals a massive amount of damage, and also buffs allies' critical rate. She is a must-have, especially for beginners, and hence the spot at the top of the Chrono Legacy tier list.
|Tiers
|Heroes
|S
|Mulan, Alexander
|A
|Subutai,
|B
|Saladin, Richard, William Wallace, Shield Infantry, Nzinga
|C
|Leonidas, Gudit, King’s Guard
Chrono Legacy - Best Mage Heroes
Honestly, who doesn't like Dracula? He is a vampire and a master of life steal. Currently, one of the strongest single target DPS characters in the game. Dracula is able to survive for a long time with the shield.
|Tiers
|Heroes
|S
|Dracula
|A
|Elizabeth
|B
|Guiguz, Cleopatra
|C
|Cai Wenji, Sibylla, Pocahontas, Tribe Witch
Chrono Legacy - Best Archer Heroes
Temujin is so strong that he should probably be banned. It is the strongest single damage hero and is one of the hardest-hitting DPS. His ability to regen HP and 30% chance to remove buff also helps him in fights.
|Tiers
|Heroes
|S
|Temujin
|A
|Arash, Masamune
|B
|Boudica, Queen of Sheba, Ivar, Clisson
|C
|Gozen, Cloud Archer, Royal Archer
Chrono Legacy - Best Support Heroes
Joan of Arc is already a popular hero. Her supporting abilities are the best. She has a great combo of heal, shields, and an attack buff. She is a support hero that everyone should use.
|Tiers
|Heroes
|S
|Joan of Arc
|A
|Asoka, Dido
|B
|Hippocrates, Tomyris
|C
|Nusta, Ashurbanipal
Chrono Legacy - Best Assassin Hero
Shajar al-Durr was a ruler of Egypt. Her skills give her an attack boost of up to 150%, making her the deadliest assassin hero. Her Trickster skills also allow her to steal a good amount of HP, allowing her to stay alive on the battlefield longer.
|Tiers
|Heroes
|S
|Shajar al-Durr, Seimei
|A
|Timur
|B
|Edward, Lautaro
|C
|Charles, Hanzo
Chrono Legacy - Best Tank Heroes
Xeres is simply put, the best tank hero in Chrono Legacy. Even though he is a tank, his attack skills are insane. He is immune to death for a few seconds and can steal HP from enemies.
|Tiers
|Heroes
|S
|Xerxes
|A
|Lagertha, Martha, Roland,
|B
|Sundiata Keita, Bayinnaung
|C
|Viking Warrior
That concludes our Chrono Legacy tier list. For more tips and guides, stay tuned with us.
