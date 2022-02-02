Call of Antia tier list of best heroes
| Call of Antia
Today's article is all about finding the best characters in the game and giving you a complete Call of Antia tier list of every single 4* and 5* character currently available.
We're going to start off by talking a little bit about the game and why it's important to have a strong lineup of characters at your disposal at any given time, then dive into the actual tier list where we rank every single hero from strongest to weakest, or from S tier to C tier.
The best characters in Call of AntiaSince Call of Antia is such a unique match-three game, strategy and synergy are the two key factors in any team. Firstly, without a strategy in mind, the player will have a pretty hard time getting through the late-game stages. There, even if you have the best team or the best characters, you will not be able to pass if you don't make the right matches.
Secondly, Call fo Antia is all about synergy - the buffs your team will have by deploying heroes with a powerful synergy is close to none, so you always need to keep that in mind. Always think about the team composition before anything else, since that will take advantage of the individual unit power too.
Enough with the chit-chat though - let's dive into the Call of Antia tier list!
S Tier
(Image Credit: CoA Twitter)
At the moment, these are the strongest heroes in the game, individually. You can never go wrong by upgrading them, so make sure you do that whenever you have a chance to. There is no particular order in which to upgrade them, so the priority is up to you. The 5* heroes have better stats, but they are also slightly more difficult to upgrade than the 4* ones.
- Garabeth
- Wu-Kong
- Malfort
- Irilia
- Cathbad
- Isadora
- Mytus
- Aldin
- Kharma
A Tier
(Image credit: CoA Twitter)
A Tier heroes are strong, and they are by no means worth overlooking. They are actually reliable and will be able to carry you into the later stages if you have a good synergy and if they are upgraded.
- Thaurissan
- Alia
- Gardor
- Sdeedlite
- Wanda
- Jane
- Mary
- Elmyst
- Zania
- Agatha
B Tier
(Image credit: CoA Twitter)
B Tier heroes are good, but they are not stellar. Their kit is situational at best, and they have quite a few prerequisites in order to deem them viable (individually speaking). However, you can never go wrong by adding them to your main roster if their skill has good synergy with the rest of the team.
- Pearl
- Reginald
- Rebecca
- Hightowe
- Katlyn
- Gwenda
- Theodor
- Sho-Min
- Zong-Hao
- Lynn
- Lupita
- Fabula
- Harek
- The Survivor
- Silvia
- Fiona
- Morella
- Damon
C Tier
(Image Credit: CoA Twitter)
The C tier heroes in Call of Antia are not exactly worth bothering with. They can be filler heroes until you get something better, but for the most part, their skills are not really impressive.
- Venus
- Roland
- Belle
- Bruno
- Jacob
- Aahoo
- Cassandra
- Miriam
- Pu-Feng
- Serapus
- Snafe
- Morgan
- Meena
- Tigroth
- Percibel
- Fei-Yun
- Francis
- Sammy
- Sarona
