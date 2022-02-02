Call of Antia tier list of best heroes

: February 1st, 2022

Today's article is all about finding the best characters in the game and giving you a complete Call of Antia tier list of every single 4* and 5* character currently available.

We're going to start off by talking a little bit about the game and why it's important to have a strong lineup of characters at your disposal at any given time, then dive into the actual tier list where we rank every single hero from strongest to weakest, or from S tier to C tier.

The best characters in Call of Antia

Since Call of Antia is such a unique match-three game , strategy and synergy are the two key factors in any team. Firstly, without a strategy in mind , the player will have a pretty hard time getting through the late-game stages. There, even if you have the best team or the best characters, you will not be able to pass if you don't make the right matches.

Secondly, Call fo Antia is all about synergy - the buffs your team will have by deploying heroes with a powerful synergy is close to none, so you always need to keep that in mind. Always think about the team composition before anything else, since that will take advantage of the individual unit power too.

Enough with the chit-chat though - let's dive into the Call of Antia tier list!