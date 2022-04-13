Tier Lists

Alchemist Code tier list - All of the characters ranked by their element

By Mihail Katsoris
|
iOS + Android
| The Alchemist Code
Updated on: April 13th, 2022 - added Bell Cranel, Hestia and Wallenstein

There are so many units in Alchemist Code and with all the collaborations the game receives, that number will only continue to grow. But, not every unit is worth investing your resources in. Especially if you are a free-to-play player, where managing your resources and trying to get the most out of them, is very important. 

In order to answer the question 'is this unit worth investing in?', we decided to rank all the characters in an Alchemist Code tier list based on our personal experience playing the game, as well as all the data we've gathered from community feedback.

Some very critical things to keep in mind while checking out Alchemist Code tier list

  • The units are ranked based on their performance in PvE, with their optimal builds, as it pertains to their role and element.
  • In other words, some of these units might not perform as expected at lower levels or without the recommended gear. Also, some units are ranked highly because of their synergies with other units in the current meta. Without these synergies, they would be significantly lower.
  • As a new player, it's good to know which units are considered to be the best options in the game, but not all of them are easily obtainable and more importantly, it's very hard to max them out.
  • Also, future game updates might very well change the current state of the game, so always keep that in mind.

If you are enjoying Alchemist Code and you want to find more games like it, check out our 'greatest gacha games for Android'!. 

With all that out of the way, let's get right into it!

1
Fire characters tier list

S Tier
Asuka Nimul Ragnarok Chihaya
Adaleigh Mira Cadanova Icona
Vettel Morrigan Escanor Nesha
Kaya Ugachi Bell Cranel Hestia

A Tier
  • Arthur
  • Ban
  • Benimaru
  • Carla
  • Reimei
  • Courage
  • Daisy
  • Dark Masamune
  • Dark Setsuna
  • Sulva
  • Don Taras
  • Emma
  • Eve
  • Fury
  • Fuu
  • Hazel
  • Rochelle
  • Ines
  • Kagura
  • Lisanaut
  • Lupinus
  • Miuna
  • Noah

B Tier
  • Creto
  • Dorothea
  • Gilfred
  • Kamui
  • Liu Shen
  • Melda
  • Sakura
  • Vivi
  • Zangetsu

C Tier
  • Eren
  • Gladiolus
  • IIa
  • Alyu
  • Arkil
  • Ciel
  • Jake
  • Laharl
  • Lambert
  • Masamune
  • Miannne
  • Red Magnus
  • Richie
  • Rin Tohsaka
  • Roy Mustang
  • Shekinah
  • Vargas
  • Veloz
  • Yuto

2
Water characters tier list

S Tier
Li Wang Emrys Dark Mira Voda
Yauras Julia Ravina Letitia
Eira Dark Longinus Ankh Lisbeth

A Tier
  • Alaia
  • D'Artagnan
  • Diane
  • Daphne
  • Eins
  • Evelika
  • Itsuki
  • Klima
  • Lamia
  • Lofia
  • Merlinus
  • Melty Melromarc
  • Minario
  • Natsume
  • Othima
  • Plumeria
  • Ren
  • Rimuru Tempest
  • Soren
  • Zehn

B Tier
  • Tethys
  • Yunagi
  • Sophia
  • Shayna
  • Shenmei
  • Selena
  • Longinus
  • Kevin
  • Malta
  • Rimuru Tempest (slime)
  • Gino
  • Fung Liu
  • Forcas
  • Ennis
  • Elizabeth
  • Elaine

C Tier
  • Amane
  • Alexis
  • Almace
  • Annika
  • Chat Noir
  • Rin
  • Chiruru
  • Dancer Shenmei
  • Elrike
  • Gane
  • Strauss
  • Gato
  • Gunner
  • Illyasviel
  • Forcas
  • Lamia (Fate)
  • Rin(Disgaea)
  • Michael
  • Mikasa
  • Mizuchi
  • Noctis
  • Prinny
  • Riza Hawkeye
  • Reagan

3
Wind characters tier list

S Tier
Acht Dark Nyx Eulalia Ewan
Filo King Lachesis Leafah
Macherie Masakado Na Zhu Natalie
Nefertiti Ramses Rahu Red Vi
Setsuna Tamis Uzuma Wallenstein

A Tier
  • Yomi
  • Zwei
  • Tamamo
  • Tanosuke
  • Shion
  • Seida
  • Scheherazade
  • Patty
  • Lucian
  • Leoniaz
  • Kubera
  • Balt
  • Artemis
  • Dark Artemis
  • Dark Parashu
  • Fayrene
  • Mocca

B Tier
  • Bashosen
  • Cita
  • Cordelia
  • Hayate
  • Izayoi
  • Hiiragi
  • Lizardman
  • Parashu
  • Silma
  • Suiran
  • Tina

C Tier
  • Flamei
  • Gyan
  • Hazuki
  • Ignis
  • Kazahaya
  • Polin
  • Nasario
  • Milis
  • Melia
  • Leon
  • Fencer
  • Envy
  • Edward
  • Almira (Disgaea)
  • Celine
  • Yomi (Fate)
  • Thillie
  • Saber
  • Rigalt
  • Reiner

4
Thunder characters tier list

S Tier
Claris Cassius Celis Langhao Benika
Judith Gerald Dark Othima Dark Julia
Lilith Monzein Nyx Minerva
Roxanne Vier Yna Ku

A Tier
  • Eizan
  • Edgar
  • Drei
  • Dark Olivier
  • Dark Laevateinn
  • Dark Freikugel
  • Corvus
  • Caris
  • Zeldris
  • Ange
  • Orion
  • Magnus
  • Lucretia
  • Lucia
  • Fujika
  • Rachel
  • Rebecca
  • Sharon
  • Teona
  • Mocca

B Tier
  • Blitz
  • Deneb
  • Laila
  • Lotiyah
  • Mei Fang
  • Laevateinn
  • Meily
  • Tehre
  • Tsang Lei
  • Yuri
  • Zofia

C Tier
  • Retzius
  • Sovereign
  • Usalia
  • Vanekis
  • Vincent
  • Prompto
  • Megistos
  • Lucido
  • King Bradley
  • Justin
  • Ishuna
  • Gilgamesh
  • Freikugel
  • Dilga
  • Chao
  • Aruba
  • Amis
  • Alfred

5
Dark characters tier list

S Tier
Grimm I Failnaught Eliza Ambrosia
Lil' Ouroboros Naofumi Iwatani Ikasa Jin
Nero Ryui Sol Zahar

A Tier
  • Rosa
  • Reido
  • Tsukuyomi
  • Yura
  • Zheng Yi
  • Quence
  • Neun
  • Mia
  • Merlin
  • Meliodas
  • Lunaris
  • Lakina
  • Kudanstein
  • Irene
  • Glanz
  • Birgitta
  • Bertha
  • Basheeny
  • Anastasia
  • Albea

B Tier
  • Aswald
  • Blanchett
  • Dark Chloe
  • Dark Princess Yomi
  • Dark Zain
  • Gormalas
  • Hozuki
  • Kuza
  • Mirianne
  • Priscilla
  • Reida
  • Theresa

C Tier
  • Edwin
  • Harbinger
  • Killia
  • Archer
  • Aranea
  • Annerose
  • Levi
  • Pride
  • Rosa
  • Sabareta
  • Yuan
  • Zahar (Fate)

6
Light characters tier list

S Tier
Ainanna Alma Andechs Blair
Cheryl Chloe Emmel Hisham
Logi Milim Nava Minerva Neica
Nina Raphtalia Spica Suzuka
Tiferet Zechs

A Tier
  • Su Yi
  • Toritoh
  • Tyrfing
  • Zain
  • Moa
  • Nicaea
  • Sieba
  • Siegfried
  • Gowther
  • Hercule
  • Kanon
  • Kasumi
  • Fraise
  • Fiona
  • Fairily
  • Dark Tyrfing
  • Bianca

B Tier
  • Carol
  • Bud
  • Aisha
  • Elizabeth Liones
  • Eros
  • Freed
  • Margaret
  • Hange
  • Mielikki
  • Waginau
  • Ryle

C Tier
  • Dragoon Chloe
  • Decel
  • Celliers
  • Alphonse
  • Etna
  • Peridot
  • Olga
  • Kuon
  • Hugo
  • Protector
  • Seraphina
  • Shaman
  • Soleil
  • Zeke
  • Won
  • Victor
  • Tomas
  • Amaterasu
