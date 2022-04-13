Alchemist Code tier list - All of the characters ranked by their element

: April 13th, 2022 - added Bell Cranel, Hestia and Wallenstein

There are so many units in Alchemist Code and with all the collaborations the game receives, that number will only continue to grow. But, not every unit is worth investing your resources in. Especially if you are a free-to-play player, where managing your resources and trying to get the most out of them, is very important.

In order to answer the question 'is this unit worth investing in?', we decided to rank all the characters in an Alchemist Code tier list based on our personal experience playing the game, as well as all the data we've gathered from community feedback.

Some very critical things to keep in mind while checking out Alchemist Code tier list

The units are ranked based on their performance in PvE, with their optimal builds, as it pertains to their role and element.

In other words, some of these units might not perform as expected at lower levels or without the recommended gear. Also, some units are ranked highly because of their synergies with other units in the current meta. Without these synergies, they would be significantly lower.

As a new player, it's good to know which units are considered to be the best options in the game, but not all of them are easily obtainable and more importantly, it's very hard to max them out.

Also, future game updates might very well change the current state of the game, so always keep that in mind.

If you are enjoying Alchemist Code and you want to find more games like it, check out our 'greatest gacha games for Android'!.

With all that out of the way, let's get right into it!