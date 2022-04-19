Promo & Redeem Codes

Chrono Legacy codes for diamonds and other rewards (April 2022)

By Pocket Gamer staff
iOS + Android
| Chrono Legacy: Strategy RPG
Updated on: April 19th, 2022 - Checked for new codes

If you have been playing Chrono Legacy: Strategy RPG and are now searching for new working Chrono Legacy codes that you can use to claim free in-game rewards, then your search ends here. In this post, we will share a list of all active codes that can be used to claim various in-game rewards.

List of all working Chrono Legacy codes

Here is a list of all working Chrono Legacy: Strategy RPG codes:

  • Seimei 
  • DISCORD
  • CL888 - Rewards: 10 Summon Order

These Chrono Legacy: Strategy RPG codes are time-limited and will expire soon. Make sure to use them as soon as possible. We will keep updating this post with new codes as and when they arrive, so don't forget to bookmark this page and frequently visit to find new active codes before everyone else.

Expired
  • Richard
  • Leonidas 
  • ChronosLegacy
  • Guiguzi - Rewards: 300 Diamonds, 10x 100 Vip EXP, 2x 1 Hr gold boost and 2x 1 Hr EXP boost
  • Bayinnaung
How to redeem Chrono Legacy codes?

Redeeming codes in Chrono Legacy: Strategy RPG is a fairly easy process. But if you haven't redeemed codes before or are new to the game, don't worry. We’ve got you covered. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem Chrono Legacy codes:

  • Open the game and click on the avatar icon located in the upper left-hand side of the screen
  • Now go to settings and click on the redeem code button
  • Enter any of the active Chrono Legacy: Strategy RPG codes from above in the text area and click confirm to claim your rewards

How to find new Chrono Legacy codes?

The Chrono Legacy developer releases a new code every week. They share the codes on their official social media channels. You can check out their Facebook fan page to keep an eye out for new codes.

About Chrono Legacy: Strategy RPG

Chrono Legacy is a strategy RPG developed and published by 37Games Global. In Chrono Legacy, you have to lead an elite squad of historical figures and defeat the Chrono Pirates and the Outside to protect the universe. It is available on Android, so you can get it from Google Play.

Original article by Sumant Meena, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.