Chrono Legacy codes for diamonds and other rewards (April 2022)

: April 19th, 2022 - Checked for new codes

If you have been playing Chrono Legacy: Strategy RPG and are now searching for new working Chrono Legacy codes that you can use to claim free in-game rewards, then your search ends here. In this post, we will share a list of all active codes that can be used to claim various in-game rewards.

List of all working Chrono Legacy codes

Seimei

DISCORD

CL888 - Rewards: 10 Summon Order

These Chrono Legacy: Strategy RPG codes are time-limited and will expire soon. Make sure to use them as soon as possible. We will keep updating this post with new codes as and when they arrive, so don't forget to bookmark this page and frequently visit to find new active codes before everyone else.

Richard

Leonidas

ChronosLegacy

Guiguzi - Rewards: 300 Diamonds, 10x 100 Vip EXP, 2x 1 Hr gold boost and 2x 1 Hr EXP boost

- Rewards: 300 Diamonds, 10x 100 Vip EXP, 2x 1 Hr gold boost and 2x 1 Hr EXP boost Bayinnaung



How to redeem Chrono Legacy codes?

Open the game and click on the avatar icon located in the upper left-hand side of the screen

Now go to settings and click on the redeem code button

Enter any of the active Chrono Legacy: Strategy RPG codes from above in the text area and click confirm to claim your rewards

