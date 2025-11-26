Chaos Zero Nightmare drops a stat-stuffed infographic to celebrate 30 days of launch

An alarming amount of trauma

CZN celebrates its first month with an infographic packed full of global player stats

3.5 million downloads, 1.11 million daily users, 110 million rescued combatants

Ark City has approved over 83 million policies and served 16 million cups of coffee

Chaos Zero Nightmare might be a dark fantasy roguelike, but today’s update leans more data analyst energy than demon slayer because the studio has dropped a chunky first-month infographic, and it’s basically a firehose of stats. Now you officially get to double-check if your own runs contributed to a comical number of failures. (Mine did. No regrets.)

The headline figures are big ones. Since launching on October 22nd, CZN has pulled in more than 3.5 million global downloads and hit 1.11 million daily active users, split between mobile and PC. It even crossed 40.2 billion KRW in revenue, which works out to roughly $27.2 million USD in its first month, not exactly pocket change for a brand new IP.

And if you’re wondering how everyone has spent their time? Well, apparently, they suffered. A lot. “Chaos” subjugation attempts have succeeded 9.8 million times but failed a staggering 11.8 million times. Meanwhile, combatants hit the dreaded Trauma state 18.8 million times, so if you’ve ever felt personally targeted by the difficulty curve, just know the entire playerbase is right there with you.

On the lighter side of the massacre, over 110 million combatants have been rescued, making the streets of Ark City busier than ever. The most-owned 5-star characters so far are Haru, Khalipe, and Mei Lin, while partner favourites lean toward Asteria, Westmacott, and Nyx. And for Trust Level 10 bonds, the top trio is Yuki, Haru, and Mei Lin, clearly a popular bunch.

Elsewhere, Ark City has seen 83.5 million policies approved so far, proving that even in dystopian futures, bureaucracy never dies. The Garden Café, too, has been pushed to its limit, serving over 16 million cups of coffee. Given the traumatic fail count, those seem like rookie numbers.

Chaos Zero Nightmare was already riding momentum before launch with more than two million pre-registrations, and that interest hasn’t gone anywhere. But if you fancy dipping into more punishing adventures, take a look at our list of the best roguelikes on iOS!