Cats and Soup receives new update that features a brand new cat, furniture, and a new way to buy furniture

Neowiz has announced that its hit idle simulation game Cats & Soup has a brand new update that introduces an assortment of features like new furniture, a cat to collect, and some packages available in the real money shop.

The new furniture will be located within the brand new Mini Room Furniture Shop that will rotate on a daily basis and allow players to access new furniture for their cat’s Mini Rooms every day rather than having to obtain them on a weekly basis within the in-game shop. You’ll have the option to purchase up to three pieces of furniture, and there’s even a refresh tool so you’ll be able to see the latest entries to the list.

This comes along with the brand new cat that will be available every time you construct a new building and go through the updated cat gathering process. The Smoke Persian is a lovely little sleepy and cuddly ball of furry joy. Of course, the two new packages available for buying with real money also include some new fluffy pals as well, but not of the feline variety. The World’s Best Professional Gamer Package features limited costume items, new furniture, and some diamonds as well, but the Shiba Package features two new pals that are, of course, Shiba Inu dogs. They will come along with puddings and diamonds as well to up your hearts with your favourite cats.

That’s not all, however, as NeoWiz is also celebrating over 400,000 subscribers to the official Cats & Soup Youtube channel, Kittypawpaw, in under 5 months. To show thanks, they’re offering a free limited-time Pajama costume to adorn your precious kitties in to the community. This costume will be handed out to any players who log in before June 30th of this year, so be sure to get it while it’s available!

And if you’re looking to grab those limited-time items as well as collect a wide assortment of adorable little kitty cats, you can find Cats & Soup available for free on the App Store and Google Play.