Cats & Soup adds a Sugar Plum Fairy holiday update with a new cat and seasonal goodies

It's about to be a sugary Christmas

New themed area, festive rewards, and seasonal events

Powdered Sugar Maine Coon joins as the new limited cat

Earn holiday materials, unlock new facilities, and enjoy weekly rewards

Cats & Soup is already one of the cosiest idle games around, and the new holiday update leans fully into some soft, storybook warmth. From December 4th to January 7th, the forest receives a delicious Sugar Plum Fairy makeover. Expect soft lights, pastel snowdrifts, and NPCs who look like they’ve just seen a cat-themed Nutcracker show.

The headline addition is what I just mentioned, Sugar Plum Fairy’s Forest theme, which turns your camp into a festive little dreamscape. It’s packed with small visual touches and holiday easter eggs that make you stop and zoom in just to check whether that sparkly thing in the corner is actually interactive (sometimes it is).

A brand new limited cat, the Powdered Sugar Maine Coon, is also bringing in some holiday energy. It looks exactly like a cotton-candy puff someone turned into a feline, and you can pick it up from the Observatory or nab it through Kitty Trips. Baby Kitty is getting attention too, with six new limited travel destinations and a pair of new costumes if you like dressing them like tiny winter tourists.

There are plenty of little bonuses running alongside the main event. The Magical Christmas Week Login Event starts December 4th and dishes out daily rewards like gems, costumes, and Observatory Tickets.

Event materials can be traded at the Workshop on Wheels for holiday-exclusive items, including the Sugar Plum Fairy’s Forest theme itself, a new friend (the very huggable Sugarcoated Alpaca), and the White Christmas Tree facility.

This update also adds features you’ll actually keep using long after the holiday glow fades. A new miniroom community board lets you upload your own layouts or download someone else’s if you’re in the mood for redecorating without thinking. Furthermore, two new facilities, Making Cacao and Drinking Cocoa, slide into your camp lineup too.

And if you want more chill adventures to curl up with this holiday season, our list of the best idle games on iOS is always a good place to start!