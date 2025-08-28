Cats & Soup celebrates four years of adorable feline fun with new anniversary event

Furr-four-furth? Furth!

Cats & Soup is celebrating its fourth anniversary in stye

The new Cats & Jazz-themed update is now live, featuring a variety of new features

There's also a suite of log-in gifts and other special events taking place throughout September.

If there's one continuous favourite over here at Pocket Gamer Towers, it's Cats & Soup. The combination of adorable felines and idle gameplay has seemingly grabbed the hearts of many behind the scenes. Not me personally, mind, but I know that many of you will be excited to find out there's a brand-new fourth anniversary event now live for Cats & Soup!

Running through to September 30th, the Cats & Jazz-themed update offers a variety of new features. That includes the debut of the latest limited-edition cat, Sunset Tabby, as well as the new Walnut Cracker cooking facility and Eating Cake Resting area. You can also enjoy special benefits ranging from five days of Cooking Speed x2 to ad-free play and a returnee pass offering a Limited Cat Ticket.

You can also nab a variety of a-meow-zing gifts (their pun, not mine) to celebrate the anniversary. A 12-day log-in event grants you a Special Guest, four costumes and a rideable for free. Meanwhile, throughout September, daily rewards including gems, costumes and Observatory Tickets will also be available.

Feline fours

Naturally, there's also plenty of fourth anniversary Special Packages on offer at a high discount, as well as new costumes, friends and skins befitting the Cats & Jazz theme.

Finally, in addition to all of this, there's also a new special Baby Kitty Travel Destinations event underway. Participate in the event draw to gather Travel Destination Photo Pieces and unlock six new travel destinations. You can also exchange event currency for a variety of items, such as the latest Jazz & Autumn theme, five rerun themes, costumes and mini-room furniture.

Speaking of which, if you're planning on jumping into Cats & Soup for the first time with this event, why not check out our list of tips for getting started in Cats & Soup as a f2p player?