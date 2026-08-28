Cats & Soup's fifth anniversary sees you working with the community to grow a Cosmic Star Tree

There's also a new cat!

Cats & Soup is celebrating its fifth anniversary

To commemorate the occasion, they're asking the community to help grow a Star Tree

There are also login rewards and other goodies to enjoy

After previously teaming up with Sanrio, Neowiz is looking a little closer to home for their latest collaboration. For the fifth anniversary and its Bloom Together update, they're putting the focus squarely on the community, who have helped make the game so popular over the last five years.

That means a little bit of teamwork to cultivate a Star Tree. You can choose from Kiki, Titi or Popo to grow this cosmic evergreen (I don't know if space trees count as evergreen) to its full glory. Once it's been nurtured, its natural luminescence should give the forest a delightful glow. Plus, you'll get various gifts whenever you hit set milestones.

Alongside some large-scale gardening, a new cat called Starbell has arrived. You can meet them either through the Observatory or Kitty Travel features until September 30th. And that date's double important. Before then, you can earn rewards each day simply for logging in. Doing so will get you Forest Theme costumes, a Limited Cat Selection Ticket and Star Macarons.

Here's to five years of fuzzy felines

As this update is pitched as a collaboration with the community, it seems only right that one addition is a direct result of player feedback. The people wanted more kitten interactions, and that's exactly what they're getting. The new Kitten Play Facility lets up to four felines play together alongside a Ground Cherry Peeling cooking facility and a Fish Feeding rest facility, giving them more to do day-to-day.

Cats & Soup is a favourite here at Pocket Gamer. The lovely art style, plentiful adorable felines and generally relaxing vibe have made it a hit with the team. And if you used to play but haven't visited your cats in a while, you'll find yourself well supported since Neowiz has adjusted the returning experience to make it smoother, which is nice. It's sometimes overwhelming returning to something after a lengthy absence.

Cats & Soup is available now on the App Store and Google Play, where it's free-to-play with in-app purchases. You can download it for your preferred platform using the buttons below. And if you're already in, don't forget to redeem these Cats & Soup codes for some free goodies.