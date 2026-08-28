Silver Palace, the highly anticipated, whimsical action RPG, opens pre-registration

Elementa Games has opened pre-registration for Silver Palace

The App Store says it's releasing on January 31st, though take that with a pinch of salt

This news follows the announcement of the House of Greed multiplayer mode

Sometimes, as you learn more about a game, the anticipation triples. When I first locked eyes on Silver Palace's beautiful art style, I was basically sold. Then we got a bit more of a tease with the latest trailer, and it impressed Iwan when he went hands-on at Gamescom. All of that has catapulted it to the top of my list, so I'm happy to see that we're getting closer to launch with pre-registration now open on iOS and Android.

Unfortunately, we don't have an official release date just yet. The App Store listing says January 31st, but since it's a requirement from Apple, you can't put too much stock in it. Everywhere else – Google Play, PlayStation and the Epic Games Store – provide no extra clues. For now, then, we'll just have to wait. Although if January is the plan, there's definitely time to squeeze another beta in before full release.

House of Need

If this is your first time hearing about Silver Palace, allow me to fill you in. It's a gacha action RPG set in a Victorian England-meets-fairypunk world called Silvernia. The entire place is currently benefiting from a substance called Silvernium, which is allowing technology to boom. I cannot see that being the cause of any issues either...

You play as a detective, cutting about the city, solving mysteries, getting to know folks, and knocking a few heads together when the moment calls for it. The combat looks sleek and stylish, with all the grandeur you'd expect from the genre. As we learned recently, it'll also have a multiplayer mode called House of Greed, which looks to slow that down a little, shifting to a survival horror vibe. It's a bold choice to mix things up for multiplayer, but I am intrigued regardless.

Silver Palace is available to pre-order now on the App Store and Google Play. It will be free-to-play with in-app purchases when it eventually launches. You can pre-register for your preferred platform using the buttons below.