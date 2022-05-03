Cats&Soup hosting event to celebrate Children's Day that offers up plenty of free rewards and cosmetics

The wonderfully relaxing and adorable Cats & Soup is hosting an event to celebrate Children’s Day, developer NEOWIZ announced today. From May 2nd to May 18th, players will be able to open Cat’s Gifts for a chance to win twenty event-specific rewards that range from lamps to costumes and furniture.

Cats & Soup is a game that is exactly about what it sounds like; cats and soup. In this idle title, you’ll be constructing a haven for a variety of unbelievably adorable cats to linger, giving each its own job along with some fun toys and furniture. These jobs typically involve gathering some sort of resource that will then allow you to upgrade other structures or unlock new cosmetic items for the cats.

And this event will give you even more items to unlock, along with a whole new cat to chase after as well. The Cheese Tabby will make its way to the game during this event, and is a, and I can’t stress this enough, insanely cute orange fellow who’s been much anticipated by players. The other unlocks will be themed after the Children’s Day celebration, and are mostly pink and fluffy as well. On top of all of the items being added in, you can also unlock three premium items for free if you manage to unlock all of the twenty event items.

Just to make it even sweeter, if you’ll pardon the pun, a brand new Grape Squeezer structure will be added in to the game as well, letting your fluffy friends do just that to gather you a new a resource that will allow you to go even further with your upgrades and unlocks.

With all these new additions and the limited-time items available for unlocking, there’s never been a better time to start your cat haven. To get started, you can download Cats & Soup for free on both the App Store and Play Store. For more information on future Cats&Soup updates, check out the official Youtube channel!