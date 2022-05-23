Cats&Soup is celebrating 20 million downloads with a massive event filled with heaps of rewards

The absolutely adorable kitty-themed idle game from Neowiz, Cats&Soup surpassed another feat today, and in record time. The purr-fect feline-friendly game amassed over a whopping ten million downloads in January this year and had quite the active player base with over 1.2 million cat lovers. Well, Cats&Soup just doubled its numbers as the game has added another ten million downloads in the course of just four more months, totalling 20 million! These fluffballs really seem to be loved a lot.

A record as massive as this must be commemorated. And thus, Neowiz has a whole list of celebratory events planned out for all players. It’s been quite the party season this time around on Cats&Soup with the Cherry Blossom Festival, Children’s Day celebration, milestone celebrations, and now another. Players will be able to win heaps of rewards such as limited-edition costumes and furniture, furniture coins, recipe point tickets, and pudding.

For the next two weeks, until June 7th, everyone will be able to take home up to four goodies a day! Add to that another horde of free items in the form of login rewards, it feels like an early Christmas. Players have a chance to get their hands on picnic costume sets and a Bear friend that rakes in sweet honey. In addition to this, the event adds a new facility called the Model Train which is the most adorable thing ever. All the cute kittens can board the toy train and ride around in it. In addition to all the kitties that make you go aww here’s one that the most handsome – the Tuxedo Cat, a new breed coming to Cats&Soup.

Are you ready to the cutest party of all time? Then, download Cats&Soup for free on the App Store and Google Play.