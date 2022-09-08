Cats & Soup celebrates first anniversary with in-game goodies, login bonuses and more

NEOWIZ is celebrating all things kitty and cute with Cats & Soup's 1st anniversary this month. The relaxing idle title on mobile is treating fans to limited-time events and plenty of exciting event-themed items for both iOS and Android players.

Running until September 28th, Cats & Soup's "1st Birthday Party Event" lets players earn event tokens by clearing in-game missions. These tokens can then be used to redeem 30 event-limited goodies such as 3 new facility skins, gems, a lamp and a 1st-anniversary furniture set. Observatory tickets and event facilities are also up for grabs for players who simply log into the game during the 1st Anniversary Log-In Event.

New limited packages include the "Birthday Gift Unicorn Package" containing a friend Unicorn, as well as the "1st Anniversary Accessories Package" and more.

More than 26 million players have been enjoying the game all over the world since its official launch in September last year. In case you're not familiar with it, the game lets you raise and interact with a variety of cute cats while relaxing ASMR sounds and chill music serenade you in the background.

If you're eager to give the game a go yourself, you can download Cats & Soup on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers over on the official Instagram page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or have a look at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the adorable vibes in store for you in this game.

