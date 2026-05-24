Punishing: Gray Raven: Everything you need to know about the upcoming Homecoming Voyage update

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Dive into one of the most emotional story chapters so far

Punishing: Gray Raven will launch its Homecoming Voyage update on June 2nd

Receive a new S-Rank Alpha frame and free limited-time outfit

Explore the Mist with a new roguelike mode

Kuro Games is preparing one of the biggest updates yet for Punishing: Gray Raven, with the upcoming Homecoming Voyage patch bringing a new S-Rank Alpha frame, major story developments and fresh gameplay modes.

Launching June 2nd, the update is heavily centred around Alpha’s new form, Lucia: Inverse Crown. The Ice-element Attacker frame leans into her darker side, with a more aggressive combat flow and a fiery visual style inspired by what Kuro Games describes as “the forge bearing hell”.

While Alpha’s trademark afterimages remain intact, Inverse Crown also introduces seamless dual-wielding transitions and charged finishing strikes designed to deliver a considerable boost to combat pacing.

Alpha’s origins finally take centre stage

Beyond the flashy combat upgrades, Homecoming Voyage is also shaping up to be one of Punishing: Gray Raven’s most important and emotionally charged story chapters so far.

The new narrative arc will officially open up the Transatlantic region while finally exploring Alpha’s life before becoming an Ascendant. Players will see her time as a student at F.O.S. College, including details surrounding her human past and the origins of her name.

Anniversary-style rewards and gameplay improvements

The update will also of course include a multitude of anniversary-level rewards, including around 34 free pulls through events, a free S-Rank Omniframe selector and a free Rainbow Card Shop coating via login rewards.

A free Commandant outfit, Raven Regalia, will also be available for a limited time.

Alongside the rewards, Homecoming Voyage introduces several quality-of-life changes aimed at improving progression and reducing grind. Resource distribution across multiple modes is being increased, Construct Shard acquisition is being accelerated and Battle Pass catch-up mechanics are being added near the end of seasons.

Additional improvements include missed sign-in recovery options, formation filtering tools and updated gacha visuals.

New roguelike mode joins the update

Babylonia is also receiving a sizeable update with new Invitation Missions for Selena, Kamui and Alpha, alongside the addition of a new F.O.S. College exploration area.

Elsewhere, a new retro British-inspired roguelike mode named Shrouded Requiem is being added, allowing players explore the Mist alongside new companions while uncovering hidden truths tied to the setting.

Alpha-themed booth at Anime Expo and online concert confirmed

Kuro Games has also teased several future characters, including Karenina and Adelyde, while hinting that upcoming story arcs will focus on the Transatlantic Economic Community and the mysterious “Phylotree of Ousia”.

Meanwhile, the company also announced plans for the game’s first global online concert this summer, alongside its debut appearance at Anime Expo with an Alpha-themed booth.

It’s fair to say that Homecoming Voyage feels less like a standard content patch and more like another step in expanding Punishing: Gray Raven into a broader global brand.

If you’re yet to dive into the world of Punishing: Gray Raven then you can join it right now by downloading the game for free from the App Store or Google Play.